Cup of Joe: The Browns proved me wrong, and I've never been happier about it

In his final column of the season, former Browns LT Joe Thomas details his favorite developments from 2020 and explains why the team can do even better in the future

Jan 21, 2021 at 09:28 AM
JoeThomas-Author
Joe Thomas

Columnist

It's time for a confession: I thought the Browns would go 8-8 this season.

I figured that Baltimore and Pittsburgh would probably be the two teams at the top of the division and we would kind of be a game or two behind them. I thought this season was all about learning a new offense, a new defense and getting all of these different guys comfortable. When you lose the whole offseason, I assumed — maybe wrongly so — that most of the season, especially the first half, would be kind of like that spring and summer training camp, where guys are just trying to learn where they fit in and try to learn the offense. I assumed they would be competitive, but they weren't going to be polished enough to be able to pull out wins against some of the better teams in the NFL.

Never have I enjoyed being so wrong!

I figured it would be at least until Week 8 or 9 before they kind of looked like a semblance of what this offense was supposed to be. And you know, that first game against the Ravens, they didn't look good, so I guess I was right about that. But after that point, it was like a light switch went on so much quicker than expected. They learned really quickly what the expectations were for every position in this offense. A ton of credit needs to go to the coaching staff that put together a plan and a way of implementing and teaching this offense without doing it on the practice field, which is something that probably has never been done before.

The Browns proved if there is a problem, but there is enough determination to solve that problem, the human mind is incredibly flexible and able to overcome seemingly impossible obstacles — like learning an offense and a defense over Zoom meetings, or with hardly any practice time. The Browns proved time and time again there are other ways for the human brain to learn besides doing. It's harder, but if you are able to commit to it and focus on the details and get the legitimate mental reps where you are closing your eyes and you are actually putting yourself into that position and running yourself through those plays, you can learn them just the same as you would if you were on the practice field taking a rep.

Just like Browns players and coaches, I still have a little bit of a bitter taste in my mouth with how the season finished because I felt like we were right there with the Chiefs. Just a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes and miscues and the game is different. But I don't want to lose sight of the fact that so much was accomplished this season, so much more than everybody expected, including myself. I would think maybe the only people that expected the potential of this outcome would be the guys that were in Berea, the coaching staff and the players. 

When I reflect back on how enjoyable and productive this season was, the first thing I think about is that Baker Mayfield solidified himself as the leader of the franchise. He started out a little bit shaky, a little bit up and down, but the way he finished, he proved he is a perfect fit for Kevin Stefanski's offense. He meshes well with the head coach, the offensive coordinator, the pieces that the Browns have on offense. And the coach and quarterback relationship is the most important relationship on any football team and this is a coach-quarterback duo you want to keep around for a long time.

Defensively, I thought Joe Woods proved with all the injuries he dealt with this season that he can be a flexible coordinator that can call a scheme and a game plan to try to eliminate the offensive strengths. And he can also call a game plan to minimize his own weaknesses, which is incredibly important down the road as you're adding new players and hopefully coming back next season with the guys that had to step up this year.

It can't be overstated how important actually experiencing all of this winning was for a locker room filled with players who largely had not gone through a season as successful as this before in their careers. Winning is the proof to the theorem. It gives the players on the team a reason to believe and trust this coaching staff when they tell them something in the future.

Related Links

And that future? It's so bright, but the Browns will have to carry the same mindset, no matter the expectations bestowed upon them from esteemed analysts like myself. The expectations have changed. The bar has moved up. It's about beating the Bills, the Chiefs, the Ravens, maybe the Steelers, in the AFC to try to get yourself in position to make the Super Bowl.

Expectations can be the most dangerous dagger for a team in every offseason because they are constantly changing upward as you have success. And if you ever forget the work that was put in to get you to the position that you're in, which is human nature, that's how you regress, that's how you slide back as a team. Once you get to that 11 wins you think, "oh, this is who I am at baseline now." And you don't remember the incredible struggle and the chip on the shoulder that you had to get you to that position.

I, for one, won't be doubting this team. I'm confident the Browns won't forget what got them here after a season I and millions of other fans won't ever forget.

Photos: Best of the Browns - Divisional Round

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday by the Browns photo team

The stadium before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
1 / 62

The stadium before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
2 / 62

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
3 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
4 / 62

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
5 / 62

A fan before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
6 / 62

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
7 / 62

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
8 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
9 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
10 / 62

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
11 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
12 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
13 / 62

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
14 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
15 / 62

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
16 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
17 / 62

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
18 / 62

The stadium during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
19 / 62

The defense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
20 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
21 / 62

The offense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
22 / 62

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
23 / 62

Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
24 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
25 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
26 / 62

The team during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
27 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
28 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
29 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
30 / 62

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) and Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
31 / 62

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) and Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23), Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
32 / 62

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23), Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
33 / 62

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
34 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
35 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
36 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
37 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
38 / 62

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
39 / 62

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
40 / 62

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
41 / 62

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
42 / 62

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
43 / 62

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
44 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
45 / 62

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
46 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
47 / 62

Center JC Tretter (64) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) and Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
48 / 62

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) and Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Guard Blake Hance during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
49 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Guard Blake Hance during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
50 / 62

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
51 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
52 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
53 / 62

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
54 / 62

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
55 / 62

Fans during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
56 / 62

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
57 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
58 / 62

The stadium after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
59 / 62

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
60 / 62

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Linebacker Tae Davis (55) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
61 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Linebacker Tae Davis (55) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
62 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Attention High School Female Athletes – Register Now! 

news

6 things we learned from Andrew Berry's end-of-season press conference

Browns EVP/GM looks ahead to a busy offseason
news

Andrew Berry says Browns are in 'good rhythm' and 'good spot' as important offseason begins

Berry believes the Browns will be able to improve their roster no matter how the offseason might look in 2021
news

Browns O-line believes it's just getting started

Regarded as one of the league's best, Cleveland's offensive line is confident it can improve with more chemistry

Advertising