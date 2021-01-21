Cup of Joe: The Browns proved me wrong, and I've never been happier about it

It's time for a confession: I thought the Browns would go 8-8 this season.

I figured that Baltimore and Pittsburgh would probably be the two teams at the top of the division and we would kind of be a game or two behind them. I thought this season was all about learning a new offense, a new defense and getting all of these different guys comfortable. When you lose the whole offseason, I assumed — maybe wrongly so — that most of the season, especially the first half, would be kind of like that spring and summer training camp, where guys are just trying to learn where they fit in and try to learn the offense. I assumed they would be competitive, but they weren't going to be polished enough to be able to pull out wins against some of the better teams in the NFL.

Never have I enjoyed being so wrong!

I figured it would be at least until Week 8 or 9 before they kind of looked like a semblance of what this offense was supposed to be. And you know, that first game against the Ravens, they didn't look good, so I guess I was right about that. But after that point, it was like a light switch went on so much quicker than expected. They learned really quickly what the expectations were for every position in this offense. A ton of credit needs to go to the coaching staff that put together a plan and a way of implementing and teaching this offense without doing it on the practice field, which is something that probably has never been done before.