6 things we learned from Andrew Berry's end-of-season press conference

4. Browns in a 'good spot' health-wise entering offseason

For the most part, Browns players are in a "good spot" health-wise as they spend the next couple of months resting and recovering from the grueling season, Berry said.

Berry said he recently talked with WR Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 7 against the Bengals. Beckham's rehab is "going well," and the talented WR is "in a good mental spot," Berry said.

Berry said he was "bullish" on the respective recoveries of S Grant Delpit and CB Greedy Williams, both of whom missed the 2020 season because of injuries they suffered during training camp.

"The one thing I can tell you about Grant and Greedy is the way that those two have attacked their approach to rehab and staying engaged with the team," Berry said. "They have prepared every week as if they were going to play even when it became obvious that they were not. I am very optimistic and very bullish on their physical recovery and then ultimately, when they do get back, of being able to play at a high level for us. Those two individuals deserve a ton of credit because that is not easy to go through."

5. Heartbroken for OV

Berry said he talked Tuesday with veteran DE Olivier Vernon, who suffered an Achilles injury in the Browns' regular season finale against the Steelers. Vernon, who saw his 2019 season short-circuited by a knee injury, was one of the NFL's best pass rushers during the second half of the season, finishing with nine sacks — all of which coming in the team's final nine games.

"I am heartbroken for him because he did play so well down the stretch and then did not get a chance to enjoy the playoffs with us at Pittsburgh and at Kansas City," Berry said.

Vernon is among the numerous Browns players who will become a free agent in March.

"This probably pertains to really all of our free agents — we will deal with it really as it goes," Berry said. "You want to retain as many good players as possible. In some situations, it ends up being the right fit, and in other situations, it does not. At the same time, that is something that we have the next several weeks to work through.