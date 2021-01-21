Kevin Stefanski named NFL Coach of the Year by Sporting News and PFWA

Cleveland’s 1st-year head coach led the team to its best results in a generation

Jan 21, 2021 at 01:02 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Kevin Stefanski on Thursday was named the NFL's Coach of the Year by two of the league's most veteran media organizations.

Sporting News and Pro Football Writers of America gave Stefanski their top honor after an unforgettable season in which the Browns made the playoffs for the first time in 18 years and notched their best record since 1994.

Stefanski is the first Browns head coach to earn the PFWA's honor since Marty Schottenheimer won AFC Coach of the Year in 1986. For Sporting News, it's the first time since Paul Brown won it in 1953.

Sporting News' award was voted on by the league's coaches. PFWA's was by its organization's members.

Stefanski, who joined the Browns after a long stint in various positions with the Minnesota Vikings, notched the most wins by a first-year Browns head coach since Brown had 12 in the team's inaugural season in 1946. His winning percentage (.688) was the best since Blanton Collier (.714) in 1963 and the third-best overall in franchise history.

Stefanski's 11 wins were the most by any first-year head coach in 2020 and marked just the 11th time since 1970 a first-year coach has won 11 or more games. The Browns were the only team to make the playoffs this season with a first-year head coach.

Stefanski was also the play-caller for a Browns offense that posted some of its best numbers in generations. Cleveland's 408 points were its second-most in franchise history, as the Browns finished third in the league in rushing with an average of 148.4 yards per game (best since 1978) and 12th in quarterback rating (96.6). Under Stefanski's tutelage, third-year QB Baker Mayfield saw his quarterback rating jump from 78.8 in 2019 to 95.9 in 2020 while increasing his touchdown passes (22 to 26) and drastically decreasing his interceptions (21 to 8).

"Looking back on the season, as we all do when the finality of this thing and it is over, I think we definitely achieved a lot," Stefanski said Monday. "We did some things we set out to do, but ultimately, we came up short and there is a very real sense of disappointment there among our players and coaches right now. We can definitely look back and see some things that we accomplished and be proud of that."

The stadium before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
The stadium before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
A fan before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
The stadium during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
The defense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
The offense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
The team during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) and Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) and Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23), Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23), Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Center JC Tretter (64) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) and Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) and Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Guard Blake Hance during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Guard Blake Hance during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Fans during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
The stadium after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Linebacker Tae Davis (55) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Linebacker Tae Davis (55) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

