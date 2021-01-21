Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio named to Sporting News' All-Pro Team

The honors keep rolling in for Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio.
Garrett and Bitonio on Thursday were named to Sporting News' All-Pro Team, serving as the latest recognition for two of the Browns' top-performing players throughout the 2020 season.
Sporting News' teams are voted on by players from around the league.
Kevin Stefanski earned Sporting News' Coach of the Year honor.
Bitonio, a three-time Pro Bowler played every snap during the regular season — something he's done since the start of the 2017 season — and served as the rock on one of the league's best offensive lines. After missing the Wild Card Round because of his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Bitonio made his long-awaited playoff debut Sunday in Kansas City. Earlier this month, Bitonio was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-NFL team and the Associated Press' second team for the third straight year.
Garrett, a first-team AP All-Pro who was also named to the PFWA's All-NFL team, posted his best season yet in a Browns uniform, finishing sixth in the league with 12 sacks, despite missing two games, while adding four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Garrett was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Month for October, earned his second Pro Bowl honor last month and was also named the Browns 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year. He's the only Brown with multiple double-digit sack seasons, and he has three (13.5 in 2018, 10 in 2019, 12 in 2020).
Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday by the Browns photo team