Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio named to Sporting News' All-Pro Team

It’s just the latest honors for the Browns Pro Bowlers

Jan 21, 2021 at 01:30 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The honors keep rolling in for Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio.

Garrett and Bitonio on Thursday were named to Sporting News' All-Pro Team, serving as the latest recognition for two of the Browns' top-performing players throughout the 2020 season.

Sporting News' teams are voted on by players from around the league.

Kevin Stefanski earned Sporting News' Coach of the Year honor.

Bitonio, a three-time Pro Bowler played every snap during the regular season — something he's done since the start of the 2017 season — and served as the rock on one of the league's best offensive lines. After missing the Wild Card Round because of his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Bitonio made his long-awaited playoff debut Sunday in Kansas City. Earlier this month, Bitonio was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-NFL team and the Associated Press' second team for the third straight year.

Related Links

Garrett, a first-team AP All-Pro who was also named to the PFWA's All-NFL team, posted his best season yet in a Browns uniform, finishing sixth in the league with 12 sacks, despite missing two games, while adding four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Garrett was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Month for October, earned his second Pro Bowl honor last month and was also named the Browns 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year. He's the only Brown with multiple double-digit sack seasons, and he has three (13.5 in 2018, 10 in 2019, 12 in 2020).

Photos: Best of the Browns - Divisional Round

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday by the Browns photo team

The stadium before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
1 / 62

The stadium before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
2 / 62

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
3 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
4 / 62

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
5 / 62

A fan before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
6 / 62

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
7 / 62

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
8 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
9 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
10 / 62

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
11 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
12 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
13 / 62

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
14 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
15 / 62

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
16 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
17 / 62

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
18 / 62

The stadium during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
19 / 62

The defense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
20 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
21 / 62

The offense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
22 / 62

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
23 / 62

Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
24 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
25 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
26 / 62

The team during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
27 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
28 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
29 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
30 / 62

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) and Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
31 / 62

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) and Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23), Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
32 / 62

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23), Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
33 / 62

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
34 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
35 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
36 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
37 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
38 / 62

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
39 / 62

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
40 / 62

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
41 / 62

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
42 / 62

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
43 / 62

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
44 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
45 / 62

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
46 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
47 / 62

Center JC Tretter (64) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) and Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
48 / 62

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) and Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Guard Blake Hance during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
49 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Guard Blake Hance during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
50 / 62

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
51 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
52 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
53 / 62

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
54 / 62

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
55 / 62

Fans during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
56 / 62

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
57 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
58 / 62

The stadium after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
59 / 62

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
60 / 62

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Linebacker Tae Davis (55) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
61 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Linebacker Tae Davis (55) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
62 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

news

Kevin Stefanski named NFL Coach of the Year by Sporting News and PFWA

Cleveland's 1st-year head coach led the team to its best results in a generation
news

Attention High School Female Athletes – Register Now! 

news

Cup of Joe: The Browns proved me wrong, and I've never been happier about it

In his final column of the season, former Browns LT Joe Thomas details his favorite developments from 2020 and explains why the team can do even better in the future
news

6 things we learned from Andrew Berry's end-of-season press conference

Browns EVP/GM looks ahead to a busy offseason

