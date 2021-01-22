Evaluating the Browns 2020 rookie class: They 'responded when their numbers have been called'

Round 1: LT Jedrick Wills Jr. - Started 15 games and both playoff games, but suffered an injury after the first snap in the AFC Divisional Round. Wills made a relatively smooth transition from right tackle, where he played for three seasons at Alabama, to left tackle. His season wasn't perfect, which is what the Browns expected, but it was strong enough to help Cleveland build arguably the best offensive line in the NFL in 2020.

Round 2: S Grant Delpit - Delpit suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in training camp and did not have a chance to make his NFL debut. The Browns still view Delpit as a key building block for the future, though. "We selected him because we believe in him and we think that he can have a really strong career here," Berry said. "We are looking forward to him being back on the field in 2021."

Round 3: DT Jordan Elliott - Played in all 16 games and both playoff games this season and logged double-digit snaps in all but two of those games. Elliott was a serviceable piece of the interior defensive line rotation and provided depth for the group's top veterans. He made 15 tackles and could have a larger role with the defense in his second season.

Round 3: LB Jacob Phillips - Phillips played in nine games, three of which were starts, and missed a chunk of the season due to a knee injury. The Browns drafted him for his tackling ability, which was his top trait coming out of LSU, and those skills paid off in a big way Week 17 versus Pittsburgh, when he led the Browns with 10 tackles for the playoff-clinching win. He finished the season with 25 total tackles and could carry an even bigger role in the linebackers room next season.

Round 4: TE Harrison Bryant - Bryant could be viewed as one of the top steals of the draft, which is what some people predicted after the 2019 John Mackey Award Winner — given to the best college tight end in the country — slipped to the middle rounds. Bryant made 24 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns and was named to the All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers of America. He showed improvement as a blocker, too, and has plenty of promise under head coach Kevin Stefanski's tight end-friendly system.

Round 5: C/RG Nick Harris - Harris waited patiently for his first major role with the Browns and he got it during Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants in Week 15. With Wyatt Teller and Chris Hubbard sidelined at right guard, Harris, who was drafted as a center from Washington, filled in masterfully and kept the pocket clean and rushing lanes large. He ended the season on Injured Reserve after suffering an injury the following week, but Harris' future with the offensive line remains bright.