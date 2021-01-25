Which play was Baker Mayfield's best in 2020?

In a year with many memorable Mayfield moments, his 40-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry on the team's opening possession of Super Wild Card Weekend was not just a great play, it was an emphatic declaration of his progress to the elite echelon of NFL quarterbacks. In the Browns' Week 6 matchup with the Steelers — also at Heinz Field — Mayfield attempted a slant against the Steelers Cover 1 Robber defense. He did not see the "robber," Minkah Fitzpatrick, on that particular play and Fitzpatrick jumped the route, intercepted the ball and took it all the way for the dreaded pick-six. Fast forward back to the playoffs, and the Browns were facing a critical third-and-four at the Steelers 40-yard line. The Steelers were once again running a Cover 1 Robber defense, this time with Fitzpatrick showing a blitz before dropping back into the hole to try to pick off any inward breaking routes. Mayfield recognized it immediately and knew once Landry sold the speed out and crossed the face of the corner, on a great route, that he would have to deliver the ball quickly and up high, over Fitzpatrick where only Landry could get it. He did just that, beating the coverage that hurt him earlier in the season, and Landry did the rest in what was an iconic touchdown that catapulted the Browns to a 14-0 lead over the Steelers in a critical playoff game they would go on to win, 48-37.