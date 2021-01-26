Which play was Kareem Hunt's best in 2020?

No play better encapsulated the Kareem Hunt experience than the one Gribble picked. He literally ran over the Steelers defense en route to a punishing touchdown. But while Kareem ran with incredible physicality throughout the course of the season, he was also one of the shiftiest running backs in the league, making defenders tackle air with his jump cuts. His 14-yard touchdown run against the Cowboys illustrates that point perfectly. Hunt followed the pulling Wyatt Teller on a run to the left side and could have been bottled up in the hole. Instead, he used his patented jump cut to hop outside the edge defender, get into the clear and then turned on the jets and plowed his way into the end zone with a nice assist from rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones, who had a great downfield block. Whether it was catching the ball (he led the Browns with five touchdown receptions) or running the ball, Hunt had the physicality and the talent to score any time he touched it.