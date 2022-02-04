Draft experts, analysts highlight standout players at 2022 Senior Bowl practices

Three days of Senior Bowl practices concluded Thursday in Mobile, and we're taking a look at how some players of possible interest for the Browns fared and other standout performers who could be higher up on Cleveland's draft radar moving forward.
EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
Johnson, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, was touted as one of the most impressive players of the week after bullying offensive linemen for a considerable chunk of his practice reps. That seemed to be the expectation for Johnson, who had 12 sacks with the Seminoles last season and was already one of the top-graded players entering the week. He now appears poised for more first-round grades after a powerful display in Mobile.
DT Travis Jones, UConn
Jones amassed 48 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in his last season with the Huskies and has been touted as one of the top D-line performers throughout the week. Several players from that position group impressed in practices, but Jones still managed to stand out among the crowd.
WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada
Doubs could be a player to watch in future pre-draft activities after he showcased top-tier speed and solid catching ability with passes from a familiar quarterback in Nevada QB Carson Strong. Doubs built back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards and has plenty of speed for a receiver who weighed in at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds.
EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Enagbare was tabbed as the biggest surprise of the week from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and could be one of the top prospects poised for a Day 2 selection. Enagbare "played really hard, using his leverage and length to win battles," according to Jeremiah, who would be "shocked if he's not a second-round pick in April."
DT Eric Johnson, Missouri State
The Senior Bowl offers some of the top players from FCS schools a chance to compete against the best prospects from the FBS level, and Johnson certainly appeared to make the most of his opportunities. He totaled 43 tackles last season with 6.5 tackles for a loss and three blocked kicks, which certainly don't seem like a fluke after he bulldozed through several interior offensive linemen this week.
WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
Tolbert wowed viewers with some of the top catches of the week and was one of the more interesting receivers to follow in practice after two consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 yards at South Alabama. The adjustment from a Group of 5 conference to the NFL is never easy, but Tolbert provided more than a few glimpses of evidence that he could still bring immediate value to a receivers room.
DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
OK, apologies for the abundance of D-linemen on this list, but it really was just that type of week in Mobile. The consensus was that the group dominated, and Wyatt was one of the other many standouts from the defensive side of the trenches after showcasing explosiveness in 1-on-1s.