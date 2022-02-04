Draft experts, analysts highlight standout players at 2022 Senior Bowl practices

Three days of Senior Bowl practices concluded Thursday in Mobile, and we're taking a look at how some players of possible interest for the Browns fared and other standout performers who could be higher up on Cleveland's draft radar moving forward.

Johnson, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, was touted as one of the most impressive players of the week after bullying offensive linemen for a considerable chunk of his practice reps. That seemed to be the expectation for Johnson, who had 12 sacks with the Seminoles last season and was already one of the top-graded players entering the week. He now appears poised for more first-round grades after a powerful display in Mobile.