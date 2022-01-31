2022 Senior Bowl: 8 Players To Know For the Browns

The Super Bowl is set, but the big game isn't for another 13 days.
In the meantime, we're smack dab in the heart of a critical week of player evaluation for the 2022 NFL Draft. In Las Vegas, four Browns coaches are helping players at the East-West Shrine Game put their best foot forward. In Mobile, many of the nation's top players are meeting with teams, participating in competitive practices and preparing themselves for the 2022 Senior Bowl, which will be played Saturday afternoon.
The Senior Bowl is one of the biggest tentpole events of the offseason, and the Browns always seem to wind up with a player or two that participated in it. We're sharpening our eyes on it and highlighting eight of the players Browns fans should know as they get their own draft preparation started.
WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Dotson is considered to be one of the best wide receivers in this year's draft class. Dotson had at least one reception of 20 yards or more in all but two of his games on his way to 91 catches, 1,182 yards and 12 TDs. Dotson was also the Nittany Lions' regular punt returner for the past two seasons.
EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
Johnson's journey to this point has been a long and winding one, but he enters this week as one of the top-ranked pass rushers participating in the Senior Bowl. Johnson began his career at Independence Community College (Kan.) and spent two years at Georgia before landing at Florida State for 2021. He racked up 12 sacks and forced two fumbles on his way to earning ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.
LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
The Browns got a cornerstone linebacker in last year's draft with the second-round selection of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Lloyd comes with similar hype about his athleticism, and he's coming off a 2021 season in which he racked up 111 tackles, eight sacks, four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
Pierce is considered to be a top-10 wide receiver prospect in this year's draft and is coming off his best season with the Bearcats. He caught 52 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns while playing a big role for a Cincinnati team that ran the table during the regular season and became the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff.
EDGE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
Another Bearcat, Sanders didn't put up big numbers in 2021 (2.5 sacks) but is regarded as one of the best edge prospects in this year's draft. Some mock drafters even have Sanders cracking the first round.
WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State
Shakir, one of the most productive receivers in Boise State history, took his game to another level in 2021, finishing with 77 catches for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns. The Broncos regularly used Shakir as a runner, too, as he finished his four-year career with 414 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Winfrey transferred to Oklahoma from junior college in 2020 and promptly became an every-game starter. He excelled in 2021 and finished with 5.5 sacks. At an athletic 6-foot-4 and 292 pounds, Winfrey is considered by experts to be a nice fit for teams that run a 4-3.
DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
One of the key cogs on the Bulldogs' national championship-winning defense, Wyatt was quietly one of the best at his position while playing under the massive shadow of teammate Jordan Davis. The Draft Network considers Wyatt, a two-year starter who was named first-team All-SEC by the league's coaches, to be a good fit in a 4-3 as a three-technique