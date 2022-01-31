2022 Senior Bowl: 8 Players To Know For the Browns

The Super Bowl is set, but the big game isn't for another 13 days.

In the meantime, we're smack dab in the heart of a critical week of player evaluation for the 2022 NFL Draft. In Las Vegas, four Browns coaches are helping players at the East-West Shrine Game put their best foot forward. In Mobile, many of the nation's top players are meeting with teams, participating in competitive practices and preparing themselves for the 2022 Senior Bowl, which will be played Saturday afternoon.

The Senior Bowl is one of the biggest tentpole events of the offseason, and the Browns always seem to wind up with a player or two that participated in it. We're sharpening our eyes on it and highlighting eight of the players Browns fans should know as they get their own draft preparation started.

WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Dotson is considered to be one of the best wide receivers in this year's draft class. Dotson had at least one reception of 20 yards or more in all but two of his games on his way to 91 catches, 1,182 yards and 12 TDs. Dotson was also the Nittany Lions' regular punt returner for the past two seasons.

EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State