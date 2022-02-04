Browns Mailbag: Talking position depth, Ks, WRs and plenty of draft chatter

It's the first Friday of February, meaning we're officially less than three months away from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Yes, that's the main focus once again in our batch of questions in this week's Browns Mailbag. We're tackling four of them to carry you into the weekend.

Do you think it would be more optimum to go DT or WR with the No. 13 pick? — Gary R., Dayton

That's not a decision for me to make, of course. What I can provide, though, is some analysis of where the experts think the strength of this draft class lies, and whether "best player available" and one of these positions is more or less likely to intersect at No. 13.

As it stands today — with a LOT of time left in the draft process — most draft experts believe WRs are more likely than DTs to be picked in the top half of the first round. A number of different WRs — Treylon Burks (Arkansas), Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), Jameson Williams (Alabama), Chris Olave (Ohio State) and Drake London (USC) — have all been pegged by mock drafters to the Browns or other teams in their tier of the draft. DTs, meanwhile, have mostly been projected toward the bottom half of the first round. Some mock drafts don't include any in the entire first round.

Still, there are a couple of names to keep in mind. Two of them — Travon Walker and Jordan Davis — both played at Georgia and couldn't possibly be any different. Walker, per CBSSports.com, is considered a "tweener" who can play on the inside or outside depending on the scheme. Davis, at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, is an old-school nose who can swallow up multiple blockers. A couple other names of note are Logan Hall (Houston) and Cameron Thomas (San Diego State). Both are versatile defensive linemen who have the potential to play on the inside in certain schemes.

Something to remember, and we'll probably include this disclaimer in most of our mailbags until the draft. Just because the Browns appear to have needs at certain positions, it doesn't mean they'll feel the need to address them in the early portions of the draft.

"Certainly, need or position of value, all of that can play a role in it, but by no means is it the primary goal and not even close to the primary weighting in terms of the draft decisions," Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said last year. "Honestly, that is how teams make mistakes."

Which position groups seem to have the most top-tier player depth in this upcoming draft class? I would expect the Browns to be especially interested in the defensive ends, defensive tackles, wide receivers, offensive tackles, linebackers, kickers and punters this class has to offer. — Nick D., Glendale, Arizona

As mentioned in our first answer, the wide receiver position appears to be once again chock full of talented players. In a recent interview on NFL Network, draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he had first-round grades on seven wide receivers, including, of course, all of the players who have been linked to the Browns at No. 13. There's enough depth, in Jeremiah's opinion, to where a first-round quality receiver could become available in the second round or even later.