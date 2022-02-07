Reviewing the RBs: Injuries, absences didn't stop Browns' run game from being great

High Point

When Chubb and Hunt were both unavailable in Week 7 due to injuries, Johnson stepped in for his first NFL start and needed only three carries on three consecutive plays to score his first touchdown. The first rush went for 20 yards, the second went for 10 yards and the third went 4 yards into the end zone to give the Browns an early lead in their eventual 17-14 win on Thursday Night Football over the Broncos. Johnson finished the game with a career-high 146 yards and proved once again, three years after he forged a path back to the NFL after he was a fisherman in Florida, that he's capable of rising to any opportunity.

Low Point

Week 12. The Browns went into Baltimore with both Chubb and Hunt active for the first time since Week 6, yet they only managed 36 rushing yards on 15 combined attempts. The offense struggled to maintain possession even though Ravens QB Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions in a 16-10 loss for Cleveland. Nothing about the offense was on-track that night, and the run game was no exception.

What They Said

"It was hard. Kareem is a great player for this team. He brings intensity. He brings a lot of energy. He makes big plays. When he was playing and when he was healthy, he was making big plays for the team and giving us a lot of momentum. To not have that in the offense, it was big. We surely missed him because he brings energy, he makes big plays and he's a great teammate. He's special. To not have that was definitely a hit for us." - Chubb

Who's Back for 2021?

Chubb, Hunt and Demetric Felton Jr., who was primarily used as a receiver in his rookie year, are all under contract for next season.

Who's a Potential Free Agent

Johnson is a restricted free agent.

2022 Outlook