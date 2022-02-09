Myles Garrett to show off basketball skills in 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Myles Garrett is taking his otherworldly athletic talents from the gridiron to the court.
Garrett, the Browns' three-time Pro Bowl defensive end who went viral multiple times last offseason with pickup basketball highlights, will grab a jersey and some sneakers and participate in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 18 at the Wolstein Center. Garrett has made it well-known that he can be just as dominant in basketball as he is at football — he posted several highlight videos last offseason of him laying a few thunderous dunks and knocking down 3-pointers in pickup games.
Now, his skills will be on display to a national audience.
The game will tip off with the Ruffles Ridge 4-point Shooting Competition, with Ruffles and the NBA donating $4,000 to support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for every shot made from behind the line, with a minimum of $40,000.
Other players in the game will include Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, rapper and Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly and Cavaliers legends Daniel "Boobie" Gibson and Anderson Varejao. NBA Hall of Famers Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins will be coaches.