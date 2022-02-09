Myles Garrett to show off basketball skills in 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Garrett, the Browns’ three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, will play in the game Feb. 18 at the Wolstein Center

Feb 09, 2022 at 06:39 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Myles Garrett is taking his otherworldly athletic talents from the gridiron to the court.

Garrett, the Browns' three-time Pro Bowl defensive end who went viral multiple times last offseason with pickup basketball highlights, will grab a jersey and some sneakers and participate in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 18 at the Wolstein Center. Garrett has made it well-known that he can be just as dominant in basketball as he is at football — he posted several highlight videos last offseason of him laying a few thunderous dunks and knocking down 3-pointers in pickup games.

Now, his skills will be on display to a national audience.

The game will tip off with the Ruffles Ridge 4-point Shooting Competition, with Ruffles and the NBA donating $4,000 to support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for every shot made from behind the line, with a minimum of $40,000.

Other players in the game will include Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, rapper and Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly and Cavaliers legends Daniel "Boobie" Gibson and Anderson Varejao. NBA Hall of Famers Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins will be coaches.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Who's on the rise after the Senior Bowl?

Rounding up the latest projections for the Browns at No. 13
news

Reviewing the CBs: Defense benefited from consistent, shut-down play

Everyone on the CB depth chart contributed with big moments scattered across the season
news

Reviewing the O-line: Blocking elevates run game despite tough injury luck

The Browns didn't finish a game this season will all of their primary O-line starters intact, but the group still featured two Pro Bowl players and helped the run game thrive
news

Reviewing the RBs: Injuries, absences didn't stop Browns' run game from being great

The Browns finished 4th in the league in rushing yards despite missing Nick Chubb for three games and Kareem Hunt for nine games
Advertising