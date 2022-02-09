Myles Garrett to show off basketball skills in 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Garrett, the Browns' three-time Pro Bowl defensive end who went viral multiple times last offseason with pickup basketball highlights, will grab a jersey and some sneakers and participate in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 18 at the Wolstein Center. Garrett has made it well-known that he can be just as dominant in basketball as he is at football — he posted several highlight videos last offseason of him laying a few thunderous dunks and knocking down 3-pointers in pickup games.