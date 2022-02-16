Browns Mailbag: Talking draft strategy, top returners with 1 month to go before free agency

One month separates the Browns and the rest of the NFL from the start of the new league year.

The time is going by fast, and we're fielding your questions in the meantime as we ramp up for the start of another jam-packed offseason.

We're knocking out three of your questions in the latest installment of the Browns Mailbag.

There are three or four wide receivers that are linked to the Browns in the first round of the draft. Are there any generational players that may be available when the Browns pick? — Rob M., Fairmont, West Virginia

"Generational" is a heavy word. It's also a term that can't really be applied to a player even after a season or two. Look at last year's draft, which was loaded with talented, instant-impact players at multiple positions. Are we ready to call any of them "generational?" I'm not trying to be THAT guy, but it's a tough word to use on prospective players when you hold the No. 1 pick, let alone the No. 13 selection like the Browns.

All that being said … there's an opportunity to get a very good player who can help the team right away at No. 13. Aaron Donald and Tony Gonzalez were No. 13 picks. Last year's No. 13 pick, Chargers T Rashawn Slater, was named a second-team All-Pro and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

There's always the opportunity to get a player at your spot in the draft who turns out to be much better than the previous ones selected. While almost every team says it's not drafting for need, it's unavoidable in certain situations. So the Browns certainly have a good chance to land a player at No. 13 whom they consider to be a top-10 or even top-five talent. That's just the nature of the draft.

You're also right about analysts being divided on wide receivers, especially the ones they're linking to the Browns at No. 13. In the majority of mock drafts we've surveyed, the Browns have an opportunity to pick the first wide receiver in the draft. In others, they're second. Two wide receivers from Ohio State — Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave — Arkansas' Treylon Burks and USC's Drake London have all, at some point, been labeled as the first WR off the board in this year's draft. And there's also this to consider: The Browns could very well address a different position at No. 13 even if they have a shot at taking the first WR in the draft.