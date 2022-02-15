Reviewing the D-line: Garrett, Clowney created one of the best pass rush duos in franchise history

High Point

How could it not be Week 3? The defensive line absolutely feasted on the Bears' offense, holding it to just six points from two field goals and completely shutting down its passing game. That's not hyperbole, either — the Bears mustered 1 net yard on passing plays because the Browns kept sacking rookie QB Justin Fields. Garrett broke the franchise single-game record with 4.5 sacks, while Clowney (two sacks) and Jackson and McKinley (0.5 sack each) all made life in the pocket dreadful for Fields, who was sacked nine times for a loss of 67 yards. The Browns won 26-6 in one of their top games of the year.

Low Point

Week 10. We've used this game before as the low point for the safeties, but it was probably the low point for the D-line, too. QB Mac Jones enjoyed clean pockets for nearly the entire game — he was sacked twice — and passed for three touchdowns. He only recorded 198 yards through the air, but that's because rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson carried the rest of the load on the ground and rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Everything was out of sync for the defense, and the defensive line was no exception.

What They Said

"Take us to the Super Bowl. That's the one goal that means everything to me. Everything else can go by the wayside. Of course, individual honors are nice and something I can put up in my house and display for my family and for my kids one day, but that Super Bowl means everything, not only to me but to this team and to the city. That is who I play for and who we do it for." Garrett on his 2022 goals after his record-breaking season

"I had a couple years that I've been hurt, but I always thought I was playing well. I've just been injured. I just want to make it through a year healthy and show people I can play at a high level and stay healthy. That was my goal this year was to be in a healthier place than I have been the last few years. I think I reached that. Going into the offseason, I'm already ahead of the curve. I don't have anything to get fixed and no injuries right now. Just trying to take care of myself and get ready for next season." - Clowney after the final game of the season

"We have a lot of young guys and a lot of new guys. That cohesion takes time, not only among players but between players and coaches. I think we are really trying to find what our strengths are, and through the year, we have gotten close to it and tapped into it a couple of times. I think by next year, we should have all of the kinks out, and we should really be rocking and rolling." - Garrett on the defense continuing its success into 2022

Who's Back for 2022?

Garrett, Elliott and Togiai are the only D-line players currently under contract through 2022. DE Curtis Weaver was signed to a reserve/futures contract at the beginning of the offseason.

Who's a Potential Free Agent

Clowney, McKinley, Jackson, Odenigbo and Day are all unrestricted free agents. Gustin is a restricted free agent, and McDowell is an exclusive rights free agent.

2022 Outlook