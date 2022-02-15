Reviewing the D-line: Garrett, Clowney created one of the best pass rush duos in franchise history

The defensive line was consistent all season thanks to the expected havoc created by Garrett and Clowney, two No. 1 overall picks

Feb 15, 2022 at 01:41 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The offseason has arrived, and it figures to be a busy one in Cleveland as the Browns evaluate the highs and lows of the 2021 season. We're doing some evaluations, too, by taking a thorough look at how each position fared throughout the year.

Next up: the defensive line

The Raw Numbers

Sacks: 43 (9th in NFL)

Rush defense: 109.2 yards allowed per game (12th in NFL)

Pressure percentage: 24.3 percent (17th in NFL)

DE Myles Garrett: 51 tackles, 16 sacks (17 TFLs), 33 QB hits (team leader), 1 forced fumble, 3 pass breakups

DE Jadeveon Clowney: 37 tackles, 9 sacks (11 TFLs), 19 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles

DE Takkarist McKinley: 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 8 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

DT Malik Jackson: 25 tackles, 0.5 sack (2 TFLs), 4 pass breakups

DT Malik McDowell: 33 tackles, 3 sacks (7 TFLs), 1 pass breakup

DT Sheldon Day: 21 tackles, 1 sack, 2 pass breakups

DT Tommy Togiai: 16 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 pass breakup

DT Jordan Elliott: 26 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 pass breakup

DE Porter Gustin: 9 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Analysis in 150 Words or Less

The defensive line was arguably the most stable, consistent position group on the Browns this season, and that was largely due to the two-man wrecking squad of Garrett and Clowney. The two first overall picks combined for 25 sacks and created the kind of damage and matchup issues the Browns envisioned when they signed Clowney last offseason. Garrett, in particular, had one of the greatest seasons ever by a Browns defender and set the franchise single-season sack record and single-game sack record (4.5 sacks), earning him Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive year. McKinley, Jackson and McDowell — all players who were brought to Cleveland on one-year deals — carried heavy roles in their respective rotations and solidified the interior.

Number of Significance

1984 - Garrett and Clowney were statistically the best pass rush duo the Browns have had since 1984, when Reggie Camp (14) and Clay Matthews (12) combined for 26 sacks. Garrett and Clowney's 25 sacks are right behind them in second, and the Browns were one of five in the NFL this season to have two players record at least nine sacks.

Photos: Best of the Browns - 2021 Season

Check out the best photos from the 2021 season by the Browns photo team

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
1 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
2 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
3 / 144

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans in the Muni Lot before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
4 / 144

Fans in the Muni Lot before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
5 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
6 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
7 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
8 / 144

The team before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
9 / 144

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
10 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
11 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
12 / 144

The defense during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
13 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
14 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
15 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
16 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
17 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
18 / 144

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
19 / 144

Fans during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
20 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
21 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
22 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
23 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
24 / 144

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
25 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
26 / 144

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
27 / 144

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
28 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
29 / 144

The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
30 / 144

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
31 / 144

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
32 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
33 / 144

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
34 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
35 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
36 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
37 / 144

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
38 / 144

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
39 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
40 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
41 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
42 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
43 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
44 / 144

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
45 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
46 / 144

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
47 / 144

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
48 / 144

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
49 / 144

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
50 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
51 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
52 / 144

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
53 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
54 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
55 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
56 / 144

Fans during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
57 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
58 / 144

Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
59 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
60 / 144

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
61 / 144

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
62 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
63 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
64 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
65 / 144

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
66 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
67 / 144

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
68 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
69 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
70 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
71 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
72 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
73 / 144

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
74 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
75 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.
76 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.
77 / 144

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.
78 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Color Guard before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
79 / 144

The Color Guard before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
80 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
81 / 144

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
82 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
83 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
84 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
85 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
86 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
87 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
88 / 144

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
89 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
90 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
91 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
92 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
93 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
94 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
95 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
96 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
97 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
98 / 144

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
99 / 144

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
100 / 144

General Manager Andrew Berry before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
101 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
102 / 144

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
103 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
104 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
105 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
106 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75)during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
107 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75)during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
108 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
109 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
110 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
111 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
112 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
113 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
114 / 144

Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and the team before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
115 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and the team before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
116 / 144

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
117 / 144

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
118 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
119 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
120 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
121 / 144

Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
122 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center Nick Harris (53) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
123 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center Nick Harris (53) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
124 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
125 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
126 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
127 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
128 / 144

Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
129 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
130 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
131 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
132 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
133 / 144

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
134 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
135 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
136 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
137 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
138 / 144

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
139 / 144

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
140 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
141 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
142 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
143 / 144

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Postgame photos with Doug Dieken after a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
144 / 144

Postgame photos with Doug Dieken after a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

High Point

How could it not be Week 3? The defensive line absolutely feasted on the Bears' offense, holding it to just six points from two field goals and completely shutting down its passing game. That's not hyperbole, either — the Bears mustered 1 net yard on passing plays because the Browns kept sacking rookie QB Justin Fields. Garrett broke the franchise single-game record with 4.5 sacks, while Clowney (two sacks) and Jackson and McKinley (0.5 sack each) all made life in the pocket dreadful for Fields, who was sacked nine times for a loss of 67 yards. The Browns won 26-6 in one of their top games of the year.

Low Point

Week 10. We've used this game before as the low point for the safeties, but it was probably the low point for the D-line, too. QB Mac Jones enjoyed clean pockets for nearly the entire game — he was sacked twice — and passed for three touchdowns. He only recorded 198 yards through the air, but that's because rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson carried the rest of the load on the ground and rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Everything was out of sync for the defense, and the defensive line was no exception.

What They Said

"Take us to the Super Bowl. That's the one goal that means everything to me. Everything else can go by the wayside. Of course, individual honors are nice and something I can put up in my house and display for my family and for my kids one day, but that Super Bowl means everything, not only to me but to this team and to the city. That is who I play for and who we do it for." Garrett on his 2022 goals after his record-breaking season

"I had a couple years that I've been hurt, but I always thought I was playing well. I've just been injured. I just want to make it through a year healthy and show people I can play at a high level and stay healthy. That was my goal this year was to be in a healthier place than I have been the last few years. I think I reached that. Going into the offseason, I'm already ahead of the curve. I don't have anything to get fixed and no injuries right now. Just trying to take care of myself and get ready for next season." - Clowney after the final game of the season

"We have a lot of young guys and a lot of new guys. That cohesion takes time, not only among players but between players and coaches. I think we are really trying to find what our strengths are, and through the year, we have gotten close to it and tapped into it a couple of times. I think by next year, we should have all of the kinks out, and we should really be rocking and rolling." - Garrett on the defense continuing its success into 2022

Who's Back for 2022?

Garrett, Elliott and Togiai are the only D-line players currently under contract through 2022. DE Curtis Weaver was signed to a reserve/futures contract at the beginning of the offseason.

Who's a Potential Free Agent

Clowney, McKinley, Jackson, Odenigbo and Day are all unrestricted free agents. Gustin is a restricted free agent, and McDowell is an exclusive rights free agent.

2022 Outlook

The Browns will always have one of the best D-line groups in the league as long as Garrett is rostered, but he's the only starter from the group who isn't heading into free agency, so the DT and DE positions will both be top priorities to address for the front office. Both positions could be targeted in the earlier rounds of the draft depending on how the Browns navigate free agency — and whether they're able to re-sign Clowney — but depth will still be needed, particularly in the interior, where Cleveland could be in need of two new starters for 2022.

Related Content

news

Browns Mailbag: Talking draft strategy, top returners with 1 month to go before free agency

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Reviewing the TEs: Hooper, Njoku, Bryant all make contributions in another productive year

The Browns once again used 3 tight ends more than any other team in the league
news

2022 free agency preview: Which Browns players are eligible to hit the market?

The Browns have 26 players on their roster set to hit one of three forms of free agency on March 16
news

Glenn Cook gives behind-the-scenes look at scouting process with NFL Combine on the horizon

Cook, the VP of Player Personnel, provided a glimpse of what the Browns will look for as the NFL Combine returns in Indianapolis following a one-year hiatus 
Advertising