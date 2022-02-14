Reviewing the Safeties: Improvements as season progressed helped entire defense grow

High Point

Johnson, Delpit and Harrison all snagged interceptions off Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in Baltimore in Week 12 and accounted for three of four interceptions from Jackson in one of the best defensive performances of the season. Unfortunately, the effort went for naught as the Browns fell 16-10 in one of the most heartbreaking losses of the year.

Low Point

Nothing went right for the Browns defense in Week 10 against the Patriots, who scored touchdowns on six of their nine drives and didn't turn the ball over once. Patriots QB Mac Jones only passed for 196 yards but still totaled three touchdowns, and even Patriots backup QB Brian Hoyer passed for a touchdown when he entered the game midway through the fourth quarter.

What They Said

"I think now it's kind of like you're looking at the brighter side of things, what we did well and what we can build on. I think the disappointment is kind of gone for me, and it's kind of like what can we do to be better moving forward towards next year and talking with AB (Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry) and with (Head) Coach Kevin (Stefanski). I think we just have to get it all out and see what we can do to get better." - Johnson

Who's Back for 2021?

Johnson, Delpit and LeCounte are all under contract for 2022. Nate Meadors was also signed to a reserve/futures contract at the beginning of the offseason.

Who's a Potential Free Agent

Harrison and Stewart, who collected 36 tackles and four pass breakups in the final five games, are set to be unrestricted free agents after expirations on their rookie deals. Both players were drafted in 2018 by separate teams.

2022 Outlook