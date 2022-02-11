D'Ernest Johnson discusses story of his improbable path to NFL on 'Today' show

Johnson's season was one of the best stories to emerge from the Browns in 2021 after he rushed for a career-high 534 yards and three touchdowns, including a season-high 146 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start in Week 7 against the Broncos. Johnson waited patiently with the Browns for three years to earn the start after beating the odds and overcoming his status as an undrafted player to stay in the league.

"Slow grind" has been the phrase Johnson has coined to describe his journey, and it couldn't be more fitting after he became a fisherman following his college career at South Florida. Despite leaving the school in 2017 as its all-time leader in all-purpose yards, Johnson couldn't latch on with an NFL squad for the 2018 season.

Johnson instead turned to fishing for his paychecks, but he still had football in the back of his mind. He caught his first break by spamming the direct messages of all teams in the Alliance of American Football league for a tryout and landed with the Orlando Apollos, where he became one of the league's top performers in its first and only season. The league folded in 2019, but Johnson's production, which included 592 total yards and three touchdowns, renewed interest from NFL teams.

After a few tryouts around the league, Johnson secured a spot as a backup running back for the Browns for the 2019 season. His work as a special teams returner and reliable rusher helped him stick on the roster for the last three seasons, and his work in 2021 should make Johnson, who's currently set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, a lock to be on an NFL roster next season.