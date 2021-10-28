D'Ernest Johnson's inspirational story just keeps getting better, and he's not done yet

Johnson will have another chance to be great Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in one of the Browns' biggest matchups so far this season.

This week, he'll hopefully be paired with Nick Chubb, the Browns' leading rusher and one of Johnson's closest friends. Chubb wasn't active in Week 7 with a calf injury, which is why Johnson was thrust into a starting role, but he's hoping to return Sunday and provide the Browns' rushing attack with another big boost. With RB Kareem Hunt still sidelined with a calf injury, Johnson is once again the next man up and could be in for another sizable workload with his best friend.

"I'm going to be cheering (Nick) on like I always do," Johnson said. "He's a great back and one of the best backs in the league. I'm going to continue following in his footsteps. When I get my opportunity, I'm just going to go out there and make the most of it."

If Johnson finds the end zone again, he has plans for a much more fitting celebration compared to what he did for his first touchdown.

After he scored last week, Johnson simply turned to the crowd in front of him and yelled with joy as teammates swarmed to his side.

"I wanted to celebrate, but I didn't know what to do," he said. "I just yelled because it's been a long journey, man."

On Thursday, Johnson smiled and chuckled when he explained what he wants to do next.

"Hopefully, I can get the team together, toss them the ball and act like I'm reeling in a fish," he said. "Hopefully I can get the guys to do that."

That shouldn't be a problem based on what his teammates have said about him. They dosed him with water in their postgame locker room celebration last week and have spoken high praise of him all week.

"I'm not surprised that he had the performance he had," WR Jarvis Landry said. "The mindset of just staying ready is something I've seen from him his whole time here. His journey is something that's inspiring to a lot of people that watch this game and make you love this game. That's part of what this game is about."

Johnson knows that the "slow grind," the phrase he's used to describe his football journey, isn't over. The Week 7 breakout performance was a tremendous piece of a story Johnson is still in the process of completing, but he knows one game will only go so far in the short-term nature of the NFL.

Looking back on how he arrived in Cleveland is always enjoyable for Johnson, but his focus following his big game is simple.

Do it again.