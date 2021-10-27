How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, 2021

Oct 27, 2021 at 01:36 PM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 4-3 and coming off a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos. The Steelers are 3-3 and are coming off their bye week.
  • The Steelers lead the all-time regular season series, 75-60-1. The Browns won the last regular season matchup, 24-22, on Jan. 3, 2021.

Storylines to Watch

  • Welcome to the North — For the first time this season, the Browns will face one of their rivals from the AFC North. The Browns have their six division games in two-game clusters, as they'll face the Bengals next week and the Ravens in back-to-back games before closing the year with consecutive games against the Steelers and Bengals.
  • Well-Rested Steelers — Pittsburgh comes to Cleveland after not playing a game Week 7. The Browns, meanwhile, have to play five more games before their bye.
  • Remember When? — The Browns' last two games against the Steelers were two of the most memorable in franchise history. Cleveland downed Pittsburgh in Week 17 of the 2020 season to clinch a spot in the playoffs. One week later, the Browns routed the Steelers at Heinz Field to win their first playoff game since 1994.

Watch on TV

Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, 11 a.m., News 5

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (sidelines)

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

