News & Notes: Jack Conklin ready to get Browns O-Line back to full strength

Conklin suffered his knee injury late in the action of the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Chargers. It was an untimely one for the Browns, who were already without Wills and veteran sixth man Chris Hubbard, who is on injured reserve with a triceps injury.

For the rest of that game and Week 6 against the Cardinals, the Browns rolled with Blake Hance at left tackle and rookie James Hudson III on the right side. This past week against the Broncos, Hance slid over to the right side after Wills was able to return.

On Wednesday, the Browns had all five of their starters available for a Wednesday practice for the first time since before the start of the season. It comes at pivotal point in the schedule, too, as the Browns prepare to play their first AFC North game of the season.