Baker Mayfield plans to take 'day-by-day' approach, get 'as close to 100 percent as possible' before making return

Baker Mayfield still felt pain as he watched his teammates take the field last Thursday against the Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium.

That pain, however, was different from the physical pain aching his left shoulder in the days leading up to the primetime game. Mayfield, the four-year QB veteran, was sidelined for the Browns' Week 7 contest to rest his shoulder, which suffered a completely torn labrum after he attempted a tackle in Week 2. An awkward fall in Week 6 aggravated the injury even more, and the pain was strong enough for him to miss the next game four days later.

His streak of 51 consecutive starts with the Browns since his rookie season in 2018 was over — and he was crushed.

"It was pretty important," Mayfield said. "That was the first game I missed in eight years. I've missed three total games in my life, so yeah, that was a tough decision. That's just not something I'm about. I'm not about missing practice or playing time."

The mental pain Mayfield felt as he watched on the sidelines quickly subsided as he saw the Browns build a 17-14 win and advance their record to 4-3. QB Case Keenum piloted the offense with one touchdown and 199 passing yards, while the run game, bolstered by the emergence of RB D'Ernest Johnson, thrived with 182 yards.

The pain in Mayfield's shoulder has died down, too.

He had three additional days to rest and allow his injury to heal with the 10-day gap between the Browns' Week 7 and Week 8 games. He's back at practice this week and is hoping to test his shoulder again to see if he's ready to return Sunday against the Steelers.

"Similar to last week, I'll see what I can do and just take it day-by-day," Mayfield said. "There's a noticeable difference in range of motion and strength.