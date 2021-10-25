Jedrick Wills Jr. ramping up practice work after giving Browns a boost

Wills can count on one hand the amount of times he's been able to practice since he first hurt his ankle in Week 1, but after the Browns enjoyed a mini-bye week last weekend following their Thursday night win, he's feeling healthy enough to ramp up his participation.

His return, as well as the possible return of right tackle Jack Conklin, gives the Browns a shot to have their full slate of O-Line starters for Week 8 against Pittsburgh. Conklin, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, was on the field for Monday's practice and is progressing his way back to action, too.

"That offensive line, they play together as one," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "You always want (them together), but that's not always realistic in the NFL. Any time you can get the five in there, I think it's beneficial."

Stefanski gave Wills high praise, though, for attacking his rehab and making himself available to play in Week 7.

"I think Jed fighting to get to that game was a big deal," Stefanski said. "He has had some of those nicks and bruises, but I think he's better than he was last year for sure. I think he worked really hard. He understands the techniques that we're employing. I do think he's doing a good job."

Wills' injury has been an obstacle for him each week as he attempts to take the leap he and his coaches believe he'd make in his second season, and Thursday was a big step forward. He played in 100 percent of the snaps in a game for the first time this season and helped keep the pocket clean for QB Case Keenum, who was sacked just once all night.

A healthy Wills and healed offensive line would be great news for the Browns, who are awaiting further updates on the availability of QB Baker Mayfield as he nurses a left shoulder injury. Keenum, a nine-year veteran, had a smooth performance in his first ever start with Cleveland in Week 7, but the offensive line must again provide adequate protection for whoever is at quarterback against the Steelers in Week 8.

Pittsburgh owns the sixth-best defense in the league and is third in the league in quarterback pressure percentage (28.8 percent). Pressure will be coming from all directions, and the O-Line — hopefully one that is fully healthy — has to be prepared to protect Keenum.

"They're a very good front," Wills said. "You have to be aware of where (defensive end TJ Watt) is at all times."

Wills admitted he wasn't at 100 percent yet and is still working to regain a grip on his fundamentals. That job has been challenging after only being able to practice in limited fashion once a week for most of the season, but since the Browns have 10 days between games, he's been maximizing the additional time to both rest his ankle and safely conduct reps to keep his game sharp.

"It's been tough all season," he said. "Offensive line is way different than playing any other position. It's just hard because you work on your technique every day, and there's certain things you have to do for a certain player and a certain game plan."

The good news for Wills and the Browns is that Wills is healthy enough to start ramping up his practice load and finally settle in. The Browns are eager to see just how high Wills can go in his development, and now that the challenges of his ankle injury are starting to fade, he's eager to finally lock into the O-Line and continue to prove he's becoming a better player.