Browns Mailbag: Which position groups have shown off their depth most?

The Steelers game in Cleveland will be a great test for the defense to attack Big Ben from all angles against the Steelers' young offensive line. Can the Browns win the turnover battle and play mistake-free football? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

Normalcy returned last week to the Browns' defense and the team as a whole. What we mean by that is the Browns won the turnover battle (1-0) and won the game. Up until Week 5, when the Browns won the turnover battle but lost to the Chargers in a heartbreaker, that's been the stone-cold lock of a way to win a game ever since Kevin Stefanski took over as head coach. We bring that up because this key to victory was especially important in the Browns' two big wins over the Steelers in 2020. It was also a big reason why Cleveland was on the wrong end of a lopsided loss Week 6 in Pittsburgh.

In the regular season finale, the Browns got the big turnover they needed when M.J. Stewart intercepted Mason Rudolph to set up a short field for the offense, which played a turnover-free game. The Browns capitalized with a touchdown that would turn out to be the game-winner. One week later, of course, the flood gates opened, and the Browns throttled Pittsburgh in its own stadium by forcing five turnovers.

This is a long-winded way of saying turnovers are very important for the Browns, especially when the offense continues to play relatively clean football. Cleveland enters this game tied for 19th in the NFL with a minus-2 turnover margin but are tied for ninth with the fewest giveaways (seven). In fact, the Browns and Steelers are the only two teams in the league to be ranked in the top half of the league in fewest giveaways while carrying a negative turnover margin.