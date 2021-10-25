News & Notes: Greedy Williams ready again if Browns need him to start

Greedy Williams has been the "next man up" at cornerback all season, and he's more than ready to fill that role Sunday if it's what the Browns need.

Williams played the final 11 defensive snaps in Cleveland's win last week when Denzel Ward went down with a hamstring injury. Ward, or anyone else on the active roster, hasn't been ruled out yet for the Browns' Week 8 matchup with the Steelers, but the team can rest assured it has a solid, seasoned option waiting in the wings if its Pro Bowl cornerback isn't available.

"Just doing as told. If they need me to go in, I am in," Williams said. "Just doing as told. Praying Ward that it is not anything major. Hopefully, he can get back out there."

Ward worked off to the side Monday as the Browns began their first practice of the week. They'll have three more starting Wednesday before a decision will need to be made on who will be available to try to slow down a talented and deep Pittsburgh group of wide receivers.

Williams, who started three games earlier this season while Greg Newsome II worked his way back from a calf injury, said he'll approach the week the same as he always does.

"Watch film, come to meetings and be a full participant in everything," Williams said. "I kind of do everything as far as walkthrough and stuff, I want to be the receiver to make sure I am getting the reps in and stuff like that. It is just being dialed in, knowing this is a game with injuries and you could be up just like that."

Williams, a former second-round pick who missed all of 2020 with a shoulder injury, more than held his own the first time the Browns called on him for an every-snap role. In his first start since his rookie season, Williams made a pivotal interception in the fourth quarter of Cleveland's win over the Vikings. He battled through a couple of injuries the following week against the Chargers and started Week 6 despite Newsome being active for the game.

It's a byproduct of all of the work Williams has put in behind the scenes to prepare himself for these kinds of opportunities.