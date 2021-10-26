Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 8 vs. Steelers

Cleveland will host Pittsburgh for its 1st AFC North game of the season

Oct 26, 2021 at 01:19 PM
ClevelandBrowns.com

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 8 game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.

Offense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
WR Jarvis Landry Donovan Peoples-Jones Anthony Schwartz
LT Jedrick Wills Jr. Alex Taylor
LG Joel Bitonio Hjalte Froholdt
C JC Tretter Michael Dunn
RG Wyatt Teller Blake Hance
RT Jack Conklin James Hudson III
TE Austin Hooper David Njoku Harrison Bryant
WR Odell Beckham Jr. Rashard Higgins
QB Baker Mayfield Case Keenum
RB Nick Chubb D'Ernest Johnson Demetric Felton John Kelly Jr.
FB Johnny Stanton IV

Defense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
LDE Myles Garrett Takkarist McKinley
LDT Malik Jackson Jordan Elliott
RDT Malik McDowell Andrew Billings Tommy Togiai
RDE Jadeveon Clowney Joe Jackson Ifeadi Odenigbo
WILL Mack Wilson Sr. Tony Fields II
MIKE Anthony Walker Jr. Elijah Lee
SAM Sione Takitaki Malcolm Smith
LCB Denzel Ward Troy Hill A.J. Green
RCB Greg Newsome II Greedy Williams
SS Ronnie Harrison Jr. Grant Delpit
FS John Johnson III Richard LeCounte III

Special Teams

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd
P Jamie Gillan
K Chase McLaughlin
H Jamie Gillan
KR Demetric Felton Anthony Schwartz
PR Demetric Felton Donovan Peoples-Jones
LS Charley Hughlett

