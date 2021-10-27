Nick Chubb thrilled for D'Ernest Johnson, hoping to join him Sunday

Nick Chubb wasn't surprised by what D'Ernest Johnson was able to accomplish in an unforgettable Thursday Night Football performance.

It just didn't temper his emotions as he watched it from one of the best seats in the house, as Johnson tore through Denver's defense for 146 yards and his first career touchdown. Chubb has been close with Johnson ever since Johnson joined Cleveland's 90-man roster in 2019 and defied the odds to crack the 53-man by the time the season rolled around.

Johnson hasn't gone anywhere since, and Thursday was the long-awaited showcase moment of his three-year career.

"It was awesome to see him, (FB) Johnny (Stanton IV) and (RB) John (Kelly Jr.) all go out there and step up," Chubb said. "We needed them big, and they came through for us. It was awesome watching them play, watching them run through those guys and have a good game.