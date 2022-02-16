2022 free agency preview: Which Browns players are eligible to hit the market?

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

(These players are free to sign anywhere when the new league year commences March 16)

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney's signing was one of the biggest moves around the league last offseason as it paired the 2014 first overall pick with Myles Garrett, the 2017 first overall pick. Clowney garnered nine sacks and recorded his best (and healthiest) season in the league since 2018, and his presence created mismatches as offenses double-teamed him and Garrett, a 2021 All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler who set the franchise sack record last season with 16 sacks.

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Walker was the leading tackler on defense and one of the most outspoken, trusted players in the locker room. The Browns brought him to Cleveland on a one-year deal last offseason because of his reliable tackling and leadership, which included wearing the green helmet sticker and relaying play calls to the rest of the defense. Walker also recorded 113 tackles, the third time in his five-year career he's eclipsed the 100-mark in a season.

TE David Njoku

Njoku, a 2017 first overall pick, enjoyed his best season since 2018 — he led all receivers with four touchdowns and led the tight ends with 475 receiving yards. Njoku is only 25 but has already spent five years in the league and has been commended by coaches for taking big strides as a blocker over the last two years. He still hasn't hit his prime.

DT Malik Jackson

Jackson was signed last offseason to be a reliable, experienced and big piece of the defensive tackle rotation. The 10-year veteran played in all but one game for the Browns and amassed 25 tackles and four pass breakups, his highest total since 2016.

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Harrison recorded 58 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups and played in over 90 percent of defensive snaps in eight of his 12 games. The 2018 third-round pick, who joined Cleveland in a trade with Jacksonville in 2020, missed five games and only played in single-digit snaps in two others due to an ejection in Week 1 and an injury in Week 4, but he led the Browns with 14 tackles and snagged an interception in his final game against the Ravens in Week 12.

T Chris Hubbard

Hubbard, an eight-year veteran, was the Browns' primary swing tackle option before he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Week 1. He's spent the last four years with the Browns and is capable of playing both tackle and guard positions.

DE Takkarist McKinley

McKinley joined the Browns on a one-year deal last March and contributed 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. The 2017 first-round pick suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against the Raiders in Week 15.

WR Rashard Higgins

Higgins registered 24 catches for 275 yards and one touchdown in his sixth season in Cleveland. He's been with the Browns ever since they drafted him in the fifth round in 2016.

DB MJ Stewart Jr.

Stewart, a 2018 second-round pick from Tampa Bay who joined Cleveland via waivers in 2020, built the best season of his four-year career with a career-high 47 tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. Much of that production was achieved in the final five games, when Stewart started three times and was one of the Browns' best defensive players in that stretch.

LB Malcolm Smith

Smith, a 10-year veteran, spent his second consecutive year in Cleveland and totaled 51 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions, tying his career-high from 2013. He's provided valuable leadership to a linebackers room that has always contained young players since his arrival.

DT Sheldon Day

Day is a six-year veteran who played seven games and had an increasingly larger role in the DT rotation in the final half of the season. He recorded 21 tackles and one sack and played in over 20 percent of defensive snaps in six of the last nine games.

P Dustin Colquitt

The 17-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowler joined the Browns for the final five games of the season and averaged 41.5 yards per punt. The Browns were Colquitt's fourth team in the last two years.

WR Ryan Switzer

Switzer had a shot at landing a job as a returner and providing receiver depth for the Browns before he suffered a season-ending foot injury in training camp. He has 67 punt returns for 527 yards (eight yards per return) and one touchdown and 63 kick returns for 1,373 yards (21.8 yards per return) in 41 career games.

DE Ifeadi Odengibo

Odenigbo joined the Browns in September and registered 13 tackles in nine games. The four-year veteran didn't record a sack in 2021 but had 10.5 sacks in the previous two seasons.

LB Elijah Lee