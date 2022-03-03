Browns open to WRs of 'all shapes of sizes'

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Berry isn't one to be picky when it comes to evaluating the many shapes, sizes and skills prevalent among wide receivers.

The 2022 draft class has plenty of variety at the position. Drake London is one of the tallest players at the top of the WR class and is a top prospect after he won many contested catches at USC. Treylon Burks, at 225 pounds, is a heavier player that still showcased the speed and physicality at Arkansas to escape tackles and create chunk plays. Garrett Wilson excelled at yards after the catch and displayed an excellent catch range at Ohio State.

Those are only a few of the names of guys who could appeal to the Browns at pick No. 13 or later in the draft as the Browns look to bolster their pass game and add to a receivers room that has only three players under contract for 2022. Berry and his front office contingency is in Indy for the Combine this week to evaluate many of them, and they're not honing in on any specific type of receiver in their search.

"I actually think receivers can come in all shapes and sizes," Berry said Tuesday. "Some top players, whether it's like (Cardinals WR) DeAndre Hopkins, he's a strong guy who is really good in contested spaces; (49ers WR) Deebo Samuel, who is really like a run-after-catch receiver; you have (Vikings WR) Justin Jefferson, who is one of the top route runners in the league; or you may have a burner on the perimeter who is a deep-ball threat.

"I think there are a number of different specialties that you can have in that room. I don't really think there's a one-size-fits-all."

The Browns' current wide receiver room is evidence for that point.

Jarvis Landry is a do-it-all, versatile and physical wide receiver who can play in the slot or outside. Donovan Peoples-Jones is also versatile and has proven deep-ball abilities at the NFL level. Anthony Schwartz is a speedy, smart player whom the Browns hope can also blossom into more of a deep-ball threat as the 21-year-old continues to develop.