Browns open to WRs of 'all shapes of sizes'

The Browns aren’t weighing one receiver body type or skill set over another as they evaluate the top WR prospects this week in Indianapolis

Mar 03, 2022 at 02:31 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Berry isn't one to be picky when it comes to evaluating the many shapes, sizes and skills prevalent among wide receivers.

The 2022 draft class has plenty of variety at the position. Drake London is one of the tallest players at the top of the WR class and is a top prospect after he won many contested catches at USC. Treylon Burks, at 225 pounds, is a heavier player that still showcased the speed and physicality at Arkansas to escape tackles and create chunk plays. Garrett Wilson excelled at yards after the catch and displayed an excellent catch range at Ohio State.

Those are only a few of the names of guys who could appeal to the Browns at pick No. 13 or later in the draft as the Browns look to bolster their pass game and add to a receivers room that has only three players under contract for 2022. Berry and his front office contingency is in Indy for the Combine this week to evaluate many of them, and they're not honing in on any specific type of receiver in their search.

"I actually think receivers can come in all shapes and sizes," Berry said Tuesday. "Some top players, whether it's like (Cardinals WR) DeAndre Hopkins, he's a strong guy who is really good in contested spaces; (49ers WR) Deebo Samuel, who is really like a run-after-catch receiver; you have (Vikings WR) Justin Jefferson, who is one of the top route runners in the league; or you may have a burner on the perimeter who is a deep-ball threat. 

"I think there are a number of different specialties that you can have in that room. I don't really think there's a one-size-fits-all."

The Browns' current wide receiver room is evidence for that point.

Jarvis Landry is a do-it-all, versatile and physical wide receiver who can play in the slot or outside. Donovan Peoples-Jones is also versatile and has proven deep-ball abilities at the NFL level. Anthony Schwartz is a speedy, smart player whom the Browns hope can also blossom into more of a deep-ball threat as the 21-year-old continues to develop.

But those are the only three receivers currently under contract for next season. Both Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski said they'll be evenly evaluating all positions throughout the pre-draft process, but with so many talented receivers likely to be available at 13th overall, it's hard to not explore the possibilities of one of the top names landing in Cleveland.

Stefanski appreciates the versatility of the group, too, and reiterated Berry's stance — any of them can fit in their offense.

"For all of the guys, you are just trying to get a feel for their traits and what they bring to the table because they are all different," he said. "It depends on what you are looking for ultimately when you select one. In terms of the evaluation, you're just trying to be very intentional about understanding what they do best. That's what the tape can do for you."

No other offensive position in football allows for so many players of so many body types to find success. Berry and Stefanski both made it clear this week that they believe any receiver frame can thrive in their offense, and the goal isn't to draft a player that matches a specific build or array of skills.

They just want the player they view as the best, period.

"We're just looking for good football players," Stefanski said.

