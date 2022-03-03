Combine

Presented by

Purdue WR David Bell says Greg Newsome II was 'hands down' the toughest CB he's ever faced

Bell said his 2020 college matchup against Newsome taught him a valuable lesson of patience and that he still studies his performance from that game today

Mar 03, 2022 at 02:29 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — David Bell didn't need much time to think of his response Thursday when he was asked to name the toughest defensive back he's ever faced.

"Greg Newsome, hands down," said Bell, a Purdue wide receiver at the NFL Combine who is likely to be drafted in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL draft. "He definitely gave me the most trouble."

Newsome was the Browns' first-round pick in 2021 after he became one of the best corners in the Big Ten at Northwestern, where he totaled 25 pass breakups in 21 games. He was a reliable defender in his rookie season with the Browns and tallied nine pass breakups in 12 games.

Bell, meanwhile, is looking to possibly crack an early-round draft selection himself after posting 1,286 yards and six touchdowns with the Boilermakers last season. He's not quite regarded as a prospect in the same realm as Treylon Burks, Drake London or Garrett Wilson — the top-ranked receivers of the class — but is still likely to be within the top 10 receivers picked off the board.

So how did Bell do against Newsome? The battle between them happened on Nov. 14 in 2020, and it was a good one — Bell caught nine passes for 78 yards, and Newsome collected two pass breakups. Even though Bell nearly hit double-digits in receptions, Newsome did a quality job of limiting his gains and restricting separation, which is likely where Bell remembers his frustrations.

"He was just patient," Bell said. "At that time, I didn't play against a patient DB. So going up against him, it was definitely something new for me, and the things that I usually do to win against DBs, it didn't really work on him. So that's definitely a game that, even up to this day, I still watch. 

"It still haunts me that I let one slip away."

Photos: 2022 Combine - Kevin Stefanski Press Conference

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks at his media availability at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis Indiana

20220302-MS-103
1 / 25
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Nathan Zegura at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
2 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Nathan Zegura at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
3 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
4 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
5 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
6 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Senior Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
7 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Senior Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Nathan Zegura at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
8 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Nathan Zegura at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
9 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
10 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
11 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
12 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
13 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
14 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
15 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
16 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
17 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
18 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Senior Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
19 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Senior Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A microphone at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
20 / 25

A microphone at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
21 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
22 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
23 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
24 / 25

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
25 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Bell is likely to face Newsome again at some point in his career — either in an NFL game or, perhaps, as his own teammate.

The Browns will certainly be interested in Bell after they've already met with several of the other top receivers of the draft class. Drafting a receiver, however, isn't a guarantee at pick No. 13 for the Browns, who also have needs at defensive tackle and defensive end. Bell appears more likely to land as a late first-round pick or possibly be drafted on Day 2, where he'd still be an appealing choice for the Browns.

His steady feet and route-running abilities, two of his best traits according to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, should help him transition smoothly to the NFL level. Those traits are developed when a receiver is patient and isn't too quick to immediately burst into their route, but rather use an extra juke or two to disorient the footwork of the defender.

That lesson to Bell was taught by Newsome.

"(I learned) that I have to be patient," he said when asked what he learned from the game. "At first, I would just try to get up to their toes and do a move, but now I understand that you have to be patient yourself and move them laterally and change the pace."

Related Content

news

Browns open to WRs of 'all shapes of sizes'

The Browns aren't weighing one receiver body type or skill set over another as they evaluate the top WR prospects this week in Indianapolis
news

Best WR quotes from 2022 NFL Combine

Here's what some of the top receiver prospects of the 2022 NFL Draft said in Indianapolis
news

5 Things to Know from Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine

The Browns head coach talked about the moves on his staff, his communication with Baker Mayfield and more
news

Garrett Wilson says it would be 'awesome' to reunite with Baker Mayfield

Wilson and Mayfield are both Austin natives and practiced together during the pandemic
news

Ohio State WR Chris Olave knows plenty about 'one of the best fanbases'

Olave said he'd welcome an opportunity to stay in Ohio and play in Cleveland
news

Big WRs Treylon Burks, Drake London eager to translate skills to NFL level

Both receivers are at the top of the receiving prospect rankings for the 2022 draft, and both have an above-average frame that could help them shine at the position
news

Browns offseason strategy under Andrew Berry: 'Be as opportunistic as possible'

Berry's offseason strategy has always been geared toward exploring upgrades at every position, and that isn't changing in 2022
news

5 Things To Know from Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine

Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM provides updates on Jack Conklin, O-line, front office departures and more
news

Andrew Berry hopes to assemble 'best team possible' as decisions loom over Browns' upcoming free agents

Berry spoke specifically on three players who headline Cleveland's upcoming free agent group
news

Browns 2022 NFL Combine Primer: Everything you need to know

After a one-year hiatus, the NFL Combine has returned to Indianapolis and will feature hundreds of the top draft prospects performing in front of league executives, coaches and scouts
news

By the Numbers: Breaking down the most important times, measurements and more from the 2020 NFL Combine

Cleveland holds the No. 10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft
Advertising