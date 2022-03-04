Jermaine Johnson II 'wants to be feared' like Myles Garrett

Johnson believes his draft stock would be higher had it not been for his winding college career.

He originally started it at the junior college level at Independence Community College, a school that was featured on the popular documentary "Last Chance U" in 2019. Johnson wasn't a player featured on the documentary — he specifically avoided the cameras to ensure his focus stayed on football — but his 12.5-sack season helped him take a big jump to his next school, Georgia.

The Bulldogs, however, weren't the fit Johnson was looking for. His 6.5 sacks during his first two seasons weren't up to his standards, so he transferred again to Florida State and was able to thrive with the Seminoles as a senior because "they stuck me outside the tackle and told me to go get 'em."

Johnson believes the two transfers and having only one standout FBS season are why he's not quite as high on draft boards as the other top prospects.

"It's a bad stigma to go from the SEC to another conference," he said. "I knew what the stigma was and I knew what the perception was. I controlled what I can control."

Johnson can't control where he'll land in the draft, but he figures to be drafted early and has a shot of teaming up with Garrett, a player who shares Johnson's mentality as always being the best on the field. The Browns might need another edge rusher since Garrett is the only defensive end on the roster under contract through 2022, and they could look for one with their 13th overall pick.

Most mock drafts have Johnson landing in the middle of the first round, and both Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports mocked Johnson to the Browns in their most recent versions.

So a team-up with Garrett is certainly possible for Johnson. It'd be the perfect scenario for him after watching the tape of the three-time Pro Bowler as he grew at the college level, and he'd welcome the chance to grow even more by watching Garrett in-person.