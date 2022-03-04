Combine

Presented by

Jermaine Johnson II 'wants to be feared' like Myles Garrett

Johnson, a potential option for the Browns at No. 13, has watched a lot of Garrett’s film as he prepares for the draft

Mar 04, 2022 at 05:08 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Jermaine Johnson II credited his study of film from some of the top NFL edge rushers as a reason why he was able to become a top edge prospect at Florida State.

One of the players Johnson, a top DE prospect of the 2022 NFL draft class, watched most? 

Myles Garrett.

"Myles Garrett, Khalil Mack, I like Aaron Donald, obviously," Johnson said Friday at the NFL Combine when he was asked who his favorite pass rushers were. "People fear them, and that's what I want to be at the next level. I want to be feared."

Garrett was the first player that came to Johnson's mind because he understands how much preparation an opposing offense has to complete to stop him. Garrett broke the franchise single-season sack record in 2021 with 16 sacks and has lived up to the hype he received as the first overall pick in 2017. He's just four sacks away from breaking Clay Matthews' all-time sack record of 62 sacks.

Johnson wants to start his career on a similar note as Garrett. He's not projected to be picked first overall and isn't ranked by draft analysts in the same tier as Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux, the two edge prospects likely to be drafted before him, but Johnson could be off the board shortly thereafter.

He doesn't pay attention to rankings or projections, though. In his mind, he's always the best player on the field, and his 70 tackles, 12 sacks and abundance of quality film from last season with the Seminoles certainly provided a strong argument.

"I'm vicious, physical, and I will be on you the entire game," he said. "I don't give up, and I remind myself that I am the best player on that football field."

Photos: 2022 Combine - Inside the Browns Suite

Check out exclusive behind the scenes photos of the Browns coaches, front office staff and scouts at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis Indiana

20220303-MS-066
1 / 28
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
2 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A prospect at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
3 / 28

A prospect at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Quality Control Ashton Grant in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
4 / 28

Offensive Quality Control Ashton Grant in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Senior Executive Consultant Bob Quinn in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
5 / 28

Senior Executive Consultant Bob Quinn in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
6 / 28

General Manager Andrew Berry in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Quality Control Jeff Anderson in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
7 / 28

Defensive Quality Control Jeff Anderson in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Area Scout Kathleen Wood in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
8 / 28

Area Scout Kathleen Wood in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Quality Control Jeff Anderson in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
9 / 28

Defensive Quality Control Jeff Anderson in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
10 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Area Scout Kathleen Wood in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
11 / 28

Area Scout Kathleen Wood in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
12 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Area Scout Kathleen Wood in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
13 / 28

Area Scout Kathleen Wood in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel and Development Ken Kovash in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
14 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel and Development Ken Kovash in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
National Scout Charles Walls in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
15 / 28

National Scout Charles Walls in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
16 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
17 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Football Operations Assistant/Special Projects Joy Tapajcik in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
18 / 28

Football Operations Assistant/Special Projects Joy Tapajcik in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Player Personnel Coordinator Megan Rock in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
19 / 28

Player Personnel Coordinator Megan Rock in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel and Development Ken Kovash, Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Director of Scouting Research Mike Cetta and in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
20 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel and Development Ken Kovash, Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Director of Scouting Research Mike Cetta and in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Football Operations Assistant/Special Projects Joy Tapajcik in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
21 / 28

Football Operations Assistant/Special Projects Joy Tapajcik in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Football Operations Assistant/Special Projects Joy Tapajcik in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
22 / 28

Football Operations Assistant/Special Projects Joy Tapajcik in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Chief of Staff and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
23 / 28

Chief of Staff and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing and Area Scout Colton Chapple in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
24 / 28

Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing and Area Scout Colton Chapple in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Area Scout Kathleen Wood in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
25 / 28

Area Scout Kathleen Wood in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
26 / 28

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
27 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel and Development Ken Kovash in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.
28 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel and Development Ken Kovash in the Browns suite at the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Johnson believes his draft stock would be higher had it not been for his winding college career.

He originally started it at the junior college level at Independence Community College, a school that was featured on the popular documentary "Last Chance U" in 2019. Johnson wasn't a player featured on the documentary — he specifically avoided the cameras to ensure his focus stayed on football — but his 12.5-sack season helped him take a big jump to his next school, Georgia.

The Bulldogs, however, weren't the fit Johnson was looking for. His 6.5 sacks during his first two seasons weren't up to his standards, so he transferred again to Florida State and was able to thrive with the Seminoles as a senior because "they stuck me outside the tackle and told me to go get 'em."

Johnson believes the two transfers and having only one standout FBS season are why he's not quite as high on draft boards as the other top prospects.

"It's a bad stigma to go from the SEC to another conference," he said. "I knew what the stigma was and I knew what the perception was. I controlled what I can control."

Johnson can't control where he'll land in the draft, but he figures to be drafted early and has a shot of teaming up with Garrett, a player who shares Johnson's mentality as always being the best on the field. The Browns might need another edge rusher since Garrett is the only defensive end on the roster under contract through 2022, and they could look for one with their 13th overall pick.

Most mock drafts have Johnson landing in the middle of the first round, and both Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports mocked Johnson to the Browns in their most recent versions.

So a team-up with Garrett is certainly possible for Johnson. It'd be the perfect scenario for him after watching the tape of the three-time Pro Bowler as he grew at the college level, and he'd welcome the chance to grow even more by watching Garrett in-person.

"It'd be awesome," Johnson said. "You guys have all seen what he did his first few years in the league. He left his mark, and he still is leaving his mark. To sit under a guy like that and learn from him, that'd be awesome."

Related Content

news

Ohio State DE Tyreke Smith would love chance to start NFL career in his hometown

Smith watched Browns games with his dad growing up and would love to return to Cleveland to start his NFL career
news

Georgia's 3-headed D-line monster ready to deliver immediate impacts in NFL

Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker could all be of interest for the Browns if they're looking to bolster their D-line early in the draft
news

Browns open to WRs of 'all shapes of sizes'

The Browns aren't weighing one receiver body type or skill set over another as they evaluate the top WR prospects this week in Indianapolis
news

Purdue WR David Bell says Greg Newsome II was 'hands down' the toughest CB he's ever faced

Bell said his 2020 college matchup against Newsome taught him a valuable lesson of patience and that he still studies his performance from that game today
news

Best WR quotes from 2022 NFL Combine

Here's what some of the top receiver prospects of the 2022 NFL Draft said in Indianapolis
news

5 Things to Know from Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine

The Browns head coach talked about the moves on his staff, his communication with Baker Mayfield and more
news

Garrett Wilson says it would be 'awesome' to reunite with Baker Mayfield

Wilson and Mayfield are both Austin natives and practiced together during the pandemic
news

Ohio State WR Chris Olave knows plenty about 'one of the best fanbases'

Olave said he'd welcome an opportunity to stay in Ohio and play in Cleveland
news

Big WRs Treylon Burks, Drake London eager to translate skills to NFL level

Both receivers are at the top of the receiving prospect rankings for the 2022 draft, and both have an above-average frame that could help them shine at the position
news

Browns offseason strategy under Andrew Berry: 'Be as opportunistic as possible'

Berry's offseason strategy has always been geared toward exploring upgrades at every position, and that isn't changing in 2022
news

5 Things To Know from Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine

Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM provides updates on Jack Conklin, O-line, front office departures and more
Advertising