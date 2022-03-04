Georgia's 3-headed D-line monster ready to deliver immediate impacts in NFL

Wyatt is in a similar realm as Davis and likely would have even more production and evidence of his skills on tape if it weren't for being on the same roster. His numbers, though, are still solid: 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

He's slightly smaller than Davis, but that doesn't mean he's not also freakishly large. Wyatt is 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, an above-average size that is larger than any DT on the Browns' roster, and could actually surpass Davis as one of the top DTs of the class before the draft begins, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

"His stats don't jump off the page, but that was more the result of all the talent around him on Georgia's defense," Jeremiah wrote. "Against the run, he keeps a low pad level and controls the point of attack. He has excellent range. Wyatt has tremendous upside and could emerge as the top interior lineman in this class."

Oh, and Wyatt has a big sense of humor, too. Here was his response when he was asked Friday what he'd write about himself if he was a draft analyst.

"If I was writing about myself, I'd be like, 'This guy's amazing! He's the best guy I've ever met!'" he said with a laugh. "If that was me, I'd definitely be like 'I love this guy. He's got a great personality. He can move. He's definitely going to be a great player in the NFL.' That's something I'd say about myself."

Walker provided the finishing touches to Georgia's devastating D-line on the edge, but he's capable of playing the interior, too, and even started his college career in kickoff coverage.

Why is that notable? Well, Walker was 285 pounds when he first arrived at Georgia in 2019. 285-pound players don't usually play special teams because they're heavier and not often fast enough to reach a returner and make a tackle.

Walker was an exception.

"That's how I got my jitters out," he said. "Just go down and hit somebody."

When actually playing defense, Walker used that speed and athleticism to amass 9.5 sacks across three seasons. He's not ranked in the same category of the top edge rushers of the draft as Aidan Hutchison or Kayvon Thibodeaux, likely two top-five picks, but he very well could off the board in the middle of the first round and could be an intriguing option for the Browns at pick No. 13.

Walker has studied Garrett, too, and would cherish a chance to learn and play with him in Cleveland.