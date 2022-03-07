2022 Free Agency Preview: What are the options at WR?

The Browns have three receivers under contract for 2022 and could be looking to add to the position early in free agency

Mar 07, 2022 at 05:12 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The NFL free agency period is one week away, and the Browns will be in the market to add new players to their roster and tap into some of the cap space they have for the 2022 season.

We're taking a look at some of the most notable unrestricted free agents who will be available at positions of interest for the Browns, starting at WR.

Who's set to be back?

Jarvis Landry - He's entering the final year of his five-year deal signed in 2018 and coming off a tough, injury-affected 2021 in which he amassed 52 receptions for 570 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Donovan Peoples-Jones - Totaled 34 receptions last season for three touchdowns and a team-high 597 yards. He's 23 years old and could see an even bigger role in the offense next season.

Anthony Schwartz - Caught 10 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown and rushed six times for 39 yards. He also made 15 kick returns for 322 yards (21.5 yards per return). Schwartz, a 2021 third-round pick, will be 22 next season and could also see more usage. 

Who could hit the market?

Rashard Higgins - Higgins, a six-year veteran, recorded 24 catches for 275 yards and one touchdown in 2021. He's been with the Browns ever since they drafted him in the fifth round in 2016.

Ryan Switzer - Switzer has 67 punt returns for 527 yards (eight yards per return) and one touchdown and 63 kick returns for 1,373 yards (21.8 yards per return) in 41 career games. He missed 2021 with a foot injury.

Top wide receivers available (*Rankings from NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents*)

1. Davante Adams, Packers - Adams has arguably become the NFL's best receiver and has thrived in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense. He caught a career-high 1,553 receiving yards last season, but it seems likely that Adams will either be franchise tagged or extended by the Packers.

2. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers - He's caught over 1,000 yards in two of the last three seasons but is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December, which could limit his availability early in 2022. He'll still receive plenty of attention on the market, however, and is entering his prime.

6. Mike Williams, Chargers - He saw more targets than he had in any of his previous four seasons in 2021 and capitalized on them with a career-high 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also has over 1,000 yards in two of the last three seasons.

14. Allen Robinson, Bears - Robinson totaled 410 yards in 12 games, his lowest receiving total since he played in just one game due to a torn ACL in 2017. He'll be 29 next season and is still considered to be one of the best receivers in the league after topping 1,000 yards in 2019 and 2020.

27. Michael Gallup, Cowboys - He's been a productive pass-catcher for Dallas since he was drafted in the third round in 2018 but has shared a receiver room with two other studs, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, the last two seasons. He tore his ACL in January, though, so his availability in 2022 will also be uncertain.

41. Russell Gage, Falcons - Had three games with 90 or more receiving yards and eight or more catches in the last five games. The four-year veteran also averaged a career-high 11.7 yards per reception.

43. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers - Only played in five games last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He hasn't been able to top 1,000 yards since his 1,426-yard season in 2018.

47. Christian Kirk, Cardinals - Has played behind DeAndre Hopkins the last two seasons but had his most productive season of his four-year career in 2021 with 77 receptions for 982 yards.

49. Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons - He can also split time as an RB and had his best NFL season by far in his ninth year in the league with 11 touchdowns — six on the ground, and five through the air. 

52. Will Fuller, Dolphins - Only played in two games last season due to a PED suspension, a personal issue and a broken finger, but he had 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020 and is still one of the fastest receivers in the game.

59. DJ Chark, Jaguars - Suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 4 but still has the talent to match the production from his Pro Bowl 2019 season when he totaled 1,008 yards.

63. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers - Led the NFL with 20.9 yards per reception in 2020 and has 13 touchdowns across four seasons.

84. Jamison Crowder, Jets - Offers extra value as a slot receiver and was still productive with the Jets (14 touchdowns in three seasons) despite playing on an inconsistent offense.

news

Browns designate TE David Njoku as franchise player, tender three

Njoku, a 2017 first-round pick, recorded 36 receptions and 475 receiving yards and led the Browns with four receiving touchdowns in 2021
news

7 prospects moving up draft boards after NFL Combine week

Two Georgia D-linemen garnered plenty of attention, while several players from the loaded wide receiver class showcased elite speed
news

Jermaine Johnson II 'wants to be feared' like Myles Garrett

Johnson, a potential option for the Browns at No. 13, has watched a lot of Garrett's film as he prepares for the draft
news

Ohio State DE Tyreke Smith would love chance to start NFL career in his hometown

Smith watched Browns games with his dad growing up and would love to return to Cleveland to start his NFL career
