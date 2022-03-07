2022 Free Agency Preview: What are the options at WR?

Top wide receivers available (*Rankings from NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents*)

1. Davante Adams, Packers - Adams has arguably become the NFL's best receiver and has thrived in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense. He caught a career-high 1,553 receiving yards last season, but it seems likely that Adams will either be franchise tagged or extended by the Packers.

2. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers - He's caught over 1,000 yards in two of the last three seasons but is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December, which could limit his availability early in 2022. He'll still receive plenty of attention on the market, however, and is entering his prime.

6. Mike Williams, Chargers - He saw more targets than he had in any of his previous four seasons in 2021 and capitalized on them with a career-high 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also has over 1,000 yards in two of the last three seasons.

14. Allen Robinson, Bears - Robinson totaled 410 yards in 12 games, his lowest receiving total since he played in just one game due to a torn ACL in 2017. He'll be 29 next season and is still considered to be one of the best receivers in the league after topping 1,000 yards in 2019 and 2020.

27. Michael Gallup, Cowboys - He's been a productive pass-catcher for Dallas since he was drafted in the third round in 2018 but has shared a receiver room with two other studs, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, the last two seasons. He tore his ACL in January, though, so his availability in 2022 will also be uncertain.

41. Russell Gage, Falcons - Had three games with 90 or more receiving yards and eight or more catches in the last five games. The four-year veteran also averaged a career-high 11.7 yards per reception.

43. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers - Only played in five games last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He hasn't been able to top 1,000 yards since his 1,426-yard season in 2018.

47. Christian Kirk, Cardinals - Has played behind DeAndre Hopkins the last two seasons but had his most productive season of his four-year career in 2021 with 77 receptions for 982 yards.

49. Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons - He can also split time as an RB and had his best NFL season by far in his ninth year in the league with 11 touchdowns — six on the ground, and five through the air.

52. Will Fuller, Dolphins - Only played in two games last season due to a PED suspension, a personal issue and a broken finger, but he had 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020 and is still one of the fastest receivers in the game.

59. DJ Chark, Jaguars - Suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 4 but still has the talent to match the production from his Pro Bowl 2019 season when he totaled 1,008 yards.

63. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers - Led the NFL with 20.9 yards per reception in 2020 and has 13 touchdowns across four seasons.