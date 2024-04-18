Takeaways from Andrew Berry's pre-draft press conference

Approach to late-round draft picks

The Browns have a draft board built, but there is still a need to be flexible as the first round plays out on Thursday – as well as the early picks on the second day – as they see who is still on the board. Berry said they get more of a narrow focus just 10 picks ahead of their own pick of the players who could realistically be available at their selection.

As they look at their late-round picks, the Browns view the additions of young players as an opportunity for long-term investment and roster development. Berry said the development of young players is an element that he enjoys, seeing how a player comes in and matures not only in their career, but also as an adult.

"That's probably the most rewarding parts of this job for me," Berry said. "And then probably the second part is when you've maybe identified a player that you think the industry at large will either undervalue or view differently than we do organizationally because of their relative strengths and relative weaknesses, and then having the ability to acquire that player because you think that individual strengths align with something that you value offensively or defensively, where they can carve out a role and play well."

When it comes to the development of prospects, Berry said the timeline to gauge a young player in the NFL can depend on their individual history and position. Some positions, like offensive or defensive line, can take longer to develop. Others, like running back, is a position that can play more quickly in the league and have success. Yet, there are other factors as well specific to the individual player they have to consider.