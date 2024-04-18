Social media reacts to the return of the white face mask 

Check out the best reactions to the announcement of the return of the white face mask.
Rashard Higgins and Christian Kirksey reflect on NFL careers as they retire as Browns
Higgins and Kirksey signed one-day contracts with Cleveland to retire after both played six seasons with the Browns
Deshaun Watson focused on load management as he progresses from shoulder injury
Watson returned for Phase One of the Browns' offseason program
Browns return to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for start of offseason program
Players are back in Berea as the first phase of the program kicks off nine weeks of meetings and workouts
Jersey numbers for the Browns' 2024 offseason additions
Here are the jersey numbers for all 13 of the Browns' newest players, as well as number changes for returning players
Pro Football Hall of Fame to unveil exhibit honoring Browns history
Temporary exhibit titled "A Legacy Unleashed" set to open March 15
Browns announce two additions to the coaching staff
Andy Dickerson and Roy Istvan join Cleveland's coaching staff
Browns Free Agency Preview: Which players can become a free agent this offseason?
Cleveland has 25 players on its roster set to hit free agency on March 13
Browns earn four awards at NFL Honors
Kevin Stefanski, Jim Schwartz, Myles Garrett and Joe Flacco honored for 2023 season
Joe Flacco named AP 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year
Flacco led the Browns to 4-1 record as starter and a trip to the playoffs
Kevin Stefanski named AP 2023 NFL Coach of the Year
Stefanski earned the award for the second time in his first four years as a head coach