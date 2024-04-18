 Skip to main content
Advertising

Latest News

Social media reacts to the return of the white face mask 

Check out the best reactions to the Browns announcing the white face mask

Apr 18, 2024 at 11:33 AM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Social Reacts Facemask

Check out the best reactions to the announcement of the return of the white face mask.

Related Content

news

Rashard Higgins and Christian Kirksey reflect on NFL careers as they retire as Browns

Higgins and Kirksey signed one-day contracts with Cleveland to retire after both played six seasons with the Browns
news

Deshaun Watson focused on load management as he progresses from shoulder injury

Watson returned for Phase One of the Browns' offseason program
news

Browns return to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for start of offseason program

Players are back in Berea as the first phase of the program kicks off nine weeks of meetings and workouts
news

Jersey numbers for the Browns' 2024 offseason additions

Here are the jersey numbers for all 13 of the Browns' newest players, as well as number changes for returning players
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame to unveil exhibit honoring Browns history

Temporary exhibit titled "A Legacy Unleashed" set to open March 15
news

Browns announce two additions to the coaching staff

Andy Dickerson and Roy Istvan join Cleveland's coaching staff 
news

Browns Free Agency Preview: Which players can become a free agent this offseason?

Cleveland has 25 players on its roster set to hit free agency on March 13
news

Browns earn four awards at NFL Honors

Kevin Stefanski, Jim Schwartz, Myles Garrett and Joe Flacco honored for 2023 season
news

Joe Flacco named AP 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Flacco led the Browns to 4-1 record as starter and a trip to the playoffs
news

Kevin Stefanski named AP 2023 NFL Coach of the Year

Stefanski earned the award for the second time in his first four years as a head coach
news

Myles Garrett named AP 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Garrett led the Browns with 14 sacks in another dominant season
Advertising