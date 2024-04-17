Rashard Higgins and Christian Kirksey reflect on NFL careers as they retire as Browns

As Rashard Higgins and Christian Kirksey stood behind the podium at the Browns CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, they each held up a jersey – Higgins with No. 82 and Kirksey with No. 58. Higgins and Kirksey signed one-day contracts on April 16 and officially retired as Cleveland Browns.

Higgins was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and played six seasons in Cleveland from 2016-21. Kirksey was selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft and also played six seasons with the Browns from 2014-19.

"Cleveland believed in me," Kirksey said. "I wasn't expecting to come to Cleveland, and I wasn't expecting to go as high as I did in the draft. I just remember the day that I got drafted, and I was just in disbelief that they gave me an opportunity. They gave me a chance. So, I wanted to come back full circle. I mean, I got drafted in 2014, and it's 2024 – it's like a whole 10 years later. Being able to end my football career in the place that I started, it just meant a lot."

As Kirksey stepped off the plane in Cleveland, he was taken back to 2014 when he was drafted and came to Cleveland for the first time as a prospect out of Iowa. From his first days in Cleveland, the city embraced him, and he felt that love once again in returning to retire with the Browns.

"It's just a blessing to be able to be a part of an organization and to officially end my career here," Kirksey said. "It's something that I dreamed of since I was a kid, to be able to play in the league and to be able to buy into an organization and become family and just to come back and to do that."

Kirksey appeared in 73 games over his six seasons and registered 463 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions, 16 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He served as a captain in each of his final three seasons with the club. Kirksey finished among the NFL leaders in tackles in 2016 with 143 (third) and 2017 with 138 (fourth). He then went on to play for the Packers in 2020 and the Texans from 2021-22.

Kirksey was also named the Browns 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the Texans 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, earning the rare distinction of being the nominee of two different teams for one of the league's most prestigious awards. He was also voted by the Cleveland media as the 2016 PFWA Dino Lucarelli Good Guy award winner.

He also focused his efforts in the community around giving back to the youth and social equality initiatives. He created the Kirkoland Foundation to aid and encourage individuals to be themselves, be proud and be their own rockstar. Kirksey provided opportunities for local kids in need which included bowling events, youth football camps, fashion shows, as well as bringing kids to Cedar Point and sporting events. He also dedicated numerous hours visiting neighborhoods in Cleveland and routinely met with kids at local recreation centers alongside of safety forces who work in the neighborhoods to promote unity.

"Just going out and having my first fashion show here, having football camps here, just going and doing different charity events here, the Secret Santa's, just everything that I embody is Cleveland," Kirksey said. "It's a blue-collar city to where you gotta work hard. You gotta believe in yourself if nobody else believes in you. And I feel like everything that Cleveland embodies, that's me. So, I just wanted to come back and pay it forward and be a part of this organization and end my career here. So that played a big part in it."

For Kirksey, Cleveland has played an integral in his life, not only in his NFL career, but also his personal life. His wife, Kendra, is from Cleveland and his daughter, Aria, was born in Cleveland.