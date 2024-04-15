Jersey numbers for the Browns' 2024 offseason additions

Players returned to CrossCountry Mortgage on Monday for the start of the offseason program, and the Browns' newest additions to the roster all officially have jersey numbers. Jersey numbers for all players can be changed from now until training camp.
A handful of current roster players also updated their jersey numbers, with S Grant Delpit making the switch from 22 to a single-digit number. S Rodney McLeod Jr. also switched from 26 to 12.
Here are the new jersey numbers for the 13 players they signed in free agency as the Browns begin the offseason program, as well as seven returning players that changed their jersey numbers:
WR Jerry Jeudy – 3
QB Jameis Winston – 5
QB Tyler Huntley – 10
RB Nyheim Hines – 22
RB D'Onta Foreman – 27
CB Justin Hardee Sr. – 28
LB Devin Bush – 30
K Cade York – 36
CB Tony Brown – 38
LB Jordan Hicks – 58
DT Quinton Jefferson – 72
T Hakeem Adeniji – 74
TE Giovanni Ricci – 87
Number swaps:
S Grant Delpit – 9
S Rodney McLeod Jr. – 12
K Lucas Havrisik – 39
LB Caleb Johnson – 48
DT Jayden Peevy – 50
WR Michael Woods II – 81
DE Isaiah Thomas – 96