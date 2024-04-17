News & Notes: HC Kevin Stefanski discusses Nick Chubb's progress, offseason program and more

The Browns are officially back in Berea.

April 15 marked the start of Phase One of the nine-week voluntary workout program to ramp players up for the 2024 season. This first phase lasts the first two weeks of the program, and focuses on meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.

"Starting yesterday was the first day of school," head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his press conference on April 16. "Phase One, we're in the classroom with the guys, then they're in the weight room, they're on their own in there with the strength coaches. So, Phase One, two weeks' worth of getting some really solid work in, and I think it's been a really positive first couple days."

It's a beneficial period for the Browns, especially with all the changes to their offensive staff in the offseason. Stefanski said that they can take a measured approach through the early stages of the offseason program to how they put together the schemes and introducing the information to the players.

The first week is focused more as an "onboarding week" and helping the players get up to speed with their position expectations, as well as the basics of the scheme. They also spend time with each player to review a type of improvement plan where they discuss the ways they each are expected to improve and the ways in which the coaching staff can help the player do so.