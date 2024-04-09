 Skip to main content
Advertising

Free Agency

Hakeem Adeniji brings his passion for cooking to next NFL chapter with the Browns

Adeniji believes there is "no limit" for the Browns' offense 

Apr 09, 2024 at 02:58 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Hakeem Signing Feature

One morning when Hakeem Adeniji was about seven years old, he wanted to make himself breakfast. So, he took out some bacon and cooked it up to eat. That was when he first discovered his interest in cooking.

"It started from there and it always fascinated me, so from there just kind of grew," Adeniji said. "I always watch Food Network, and so it's just always been a nice little step away passion for me."

Since then, he's developed his own methods and experiments with dishes to create his own recipes. Adeniji said that he sometimes will follow recipes as a baseline but finds ways to add his own twist to the dish.

"I cook a lot, just whatever I'm feeling from different cultures, the whole spectrum of things. I cook almost everything, especially in the offseason," Adeniji said. "It's a nice little way to express creativity."

Adeniji is now bringing that creativity with him to Cleveland, as he signed a contract with the Browns in March 2024.

Photos: Browns 2024 Roster Moves

Check out all of the roster moves the Browns have made since the beginning of the new league year.

New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy was acquired in a trade Wednesday, March 13, with the Denver Broncos. In exchange for Jeudy, the Browns parted with a 2024 5th-round pick and a 2024 6th-round pick. (Lexi Ross)
1 / 17

New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy was acquired in a trade Wednesday, March 13, with the Denver Broncos. In exchange for Jeudy, the Browns parted with a 2024 5th-round pick and a 2024 6th-round pick. (Lexi Ross)

Bills RB Nyheim Hines agreed to terms on a deal with the Browns on Wednesday, March 13. Hines previously played for the Bills and Colts. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
2 / 17

Bills RB Nyheim Hines agreed to terms on a deal with the Browns on Wednesday, March 13. Hines previously played for the Bills and Colts. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

G Michael Dunn re-signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. (Lexi Ross)
3 / 17

G Michael Dunn re-signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. (Lexi Ross)

DT Shelby Harris re-signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. (Lexi Ross)
4 / 17

DT Shelby Harris re-signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. (Lexi Ross)

LB Jordan Hicks signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. Hicks previously played for the Vikings, Cardinals and Eagles. (Lexi Ross)
5 / 17

LB Jordan Hicks signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. Hicks previously played for the Vikings, Cardinals and Eagles. (Lexi Ross)

DE Za'Darius Smith re-signed with the Browns on Wednesday, March 13. (Lexi Ross)
6 / 17

DE Za'Darius Smith re-signed with the Browns on Wednesday, March 13. (Lexi Ross)

T Hakeem Adeniji signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. He previously played for the Vikings and Bengals. (Lexi Ross)
7 / 17

T Hakeem Adeniji signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. He previously played for the Vikings and Bengals. (Lexi Ross)

LB Devin Bush signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15. Bush previously played for the Seahawks and Steelers. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
8 / 17

LB Devin Bush signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15. Bush previously played for the Seahawks and Steelers. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

P Corey Bojorquez re-signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15.
9 / 17

P Corey Bojorquez re-signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15.

DT Maurice Hurst re-signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15.
10 / 17

DT Maurice Hurst re-signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15.

TE Giovanni Ricci signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15. He previously played for the Panthers. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
11 / 17

TE Giovanni Ricci signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15. He previously played for the Panthers. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

WR James Proche II re-signed with the Browns on Tuesday, March 19.
12 / 17

WR James Proche II re-signed with the Browns on Tuesday, March 19.

CB Tony Brown signed with the Browns on Tuesday, March 19. He previously played for the Colts, Bengals and Packers (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
13 / 17

CB Tony Brown signed with the Browns on Tuesday, March 19. He previously played for the Colts, Bengals and Packers (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

DT Quinton Jefferson signed with the Browns on Tuesday, March 19. He previously played for the Jets, Seahawks, Raiders and Bills. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
14 / 17

DT Quinton Jefferson signed with the Browns on Tuesday, March 19. He previously played for the Jets, Seahawks, Raiders and Bills. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

QB Jameis Winston signed with the Browns on Wednesday, March 20. He previously played for the Saints and Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
15 / 17

QB Jameis Winston signed with the Browns on Wednesday, March 20. He previously played for the Saints and Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

QB Tyler Huntley signed with the Browns on Wednesday, March 20. He previously played for the Ravens. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
16 / 17

QB Tyler Huntley signed with the Browns on Wednesday, March 20. He previously played for the Ravens. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

RB D'Onta Foreman signed with the Browns on Friday, March 22. He previously played for the Bears, Panthers, Titans and Texans. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
17 / 17

RB D'Onta Foreman signed with the Browns on Friday, March 22. He previously played for the Bears, Panthers, Titans and Texans. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

When free agency began in March, Adeniji said he heard from his agent about the interest from the Browns. Seeing the success of the Browns during the 2023 season, it peaked Adeniji's own interest.

"Just being in the division and familiar with Cleveland, there's a lot of good pieces here," he said, "And so, for me with just the staff here and everything around it just felt like a good choice."

As he walked around CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on his signing day, he took in the layout of the facility and had an opportunity to meet Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski, offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan and others.

When he met Dickerson for the first time, Adeniji noticed the high level of energy and authenticity Dickerson brings to his job as the offensive line coach. And when he met with Stefanski and Berry, he felt a sense of balance in their approach of incorporating fun while also playing and competing to win, which stood out as elements of a successful organization. For Adeniji, those meetings built a level of excitement about what the 2024 season could hold.

Now that he is with the Browns, Adeniji is looking forward to joining an offensive line room that consists of veterans like G Joel Bitonio, T Jack Conklin, G Wyatt Teller, C Ethan Pocic, G Michael Dunn and T Jedrick Wills Jr. Adeniji believes he also brings a level of experience and athleticism with his skillset to the offensive line.

"I've watched a lot of film on these guys over the years and just being able to learn from those guys that have played for a really long time at a really high level," Adeniji said. "But also, be able to contribute my part and help out in whatever way I can."

Related Links

The veteran offensive tackle is entering his fifth NFL season out of Kansas after he was originally selected by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2020 draft and spent his first three seasons in the league with Cincinnati. He then joined the Vikings for the 2023 season, first signing to the practice squad and serving as a backup. He's played in 43 career games, including 15 career starts with the Bengals and Vikings. He played in just four games with Minnesota in 2023.

Those experiences have shaped him over the course of his NFL career. Adeniji said it adds a level of comfort when coming to a new team because he's experienced other environments, and so it allows him to be prepared and have other ways he can add value to his current team.

"Just being in the NFL is a lot," Adeniji said. "It's a business and there's so many different aspects and going from a team where we were last in the division to going to the Super Bowl next year and being around a lot of good players from all different types of positions. I just feel like I've seen an entire landscape in these four years. And so, I think that brings a depth of experience different places, and from different situations."

Adeniji believes the Browns have the players to build off the success they had during the 2023 season. After overcoming a multitude of injuries, they still won won 11 games and clinched a playoff appearance. He thinks they can take another step forward in 2024.

"To withstand all of that and to be able to have that success is a testament to that it takes all 53," Adeniji said. "And so, for me, it's just like come in here, and we build upon that. There's no limit to what this team this offense can do."

Related Content

news

Justin Hardee Sr. is embracing opportunity to play for his hometown team in the Browns

Hardee signed a contract with the Browns on April 2
news

WR Jerry Jeudy signs 3-year contract extension with the Browns

Jeudy was acquired in trade with the Broncos at the start of 2024 free agency 
news

Jordan Hicks believes the Browns have "a recipe for something special" 

Hicks played three seasons under DC Jim Schwartz in Philadelphia
news

Jerry Jeudy believes he is "at the right spot" with the Browns 

The Browns acquired Jeudy in a trade with the Broncos officially announced on March 13
news

Browns 2024 Free Agency Live Updates

Stay up to date with the latest news surrounding free agency 
news

Which free agents left could still fit with the Browns?

Identifying seven free agents who could still be of interest to the Browns after the first wave of free agency
news

Ogbo Okoronkwo expects pairing with Myles Garrett to be 'a lot' for opposing O-Lines

A remarkably strong finish to last season has Okoronkwo seeing big things as he prepares to team up with Garrett
news

Elijah Moore 'couldn't be happier' to bring boost to Browns

The speedy two-year veteran WR made sure to express his excitement several times throughout his introductory Zoom press conference
news

5 things to know about new Browns WR Elijah Moore

Moore has exceptional speed and fills the Browns' top offensive need of the offseason
news

5 things to know about new Browns TE Jordan Akins

Akins will reunite with QB Deshaun Watson one year after a career-best season with the Texans
news

Juan Thornhill believes 'all the pieces are here' for Browns to win Super Bowl

A two-time Super Bowl winner, Thornhill is coming to Cleveland with confidence that his championship resume will grow
Advertising