WR Jerry Jeudy signs 3-year contract extension with the Browns

Jeudy is now a part of a receiving corps that features Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, and the three each have skillsets that complement one another. Jeudy started watching Cooper's film when he was a freshman at Deerfield Beach High School and Cooper was at Alabama. He studied his game and worked to implement aspects into his own, especially in terms of his releases. Jeudy noted how Cooper can manipulate defenders off the ball to get open.

As Jeudy has developed his own game, he views his strengths in his ability to get open, create separation and make plays after the catch. He believes his skillset allows him to play all four positions on the field in the Y, F, Z and X and add another playmaker to the team. He can also provide QB Deshaun Watson with another deep threat in the pass game.

With the extension, Jeudy can be an integral part of the offense and a key piece of their receiving corps moving forward.