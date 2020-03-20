Browns acquire FB Andy Janovich in trade with Broncos

The Browns on Friday acquired fullback Andy Janovich in a trade with the Broncos, filling a major need for an offense that is expected to need major contributions from the position.
Cleveland sent Denver a 2021 seventh-round pick in the deal.
"I'm really excited to add Andy into our group," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's a schematic fit to what we want to be. He has all the intangibles you think of when you think of fullbacks. He's as tough as they come. He's a team player through and through. Fits the mentality of what we're trying to be."
Janovich is entering his fifth NFL season and first outside of Denver, where he entered the league as a sixth-round pick out of Nebraska. Over four seasons, Janovich appeared in 50 games with 19 starts. He didn't miss a game during the 2017-18 seasons but had his 2019 campaign limited to seven games because of an elbow injury.
"I'm really excited," Janovich said. "They're going to have an offense like (Gary) Kubiak had or I had with (Rich) Scangarello here. I'm really excited I'm going to a place that wants to use and utilize what I can bring."
Check out photos of Fullback Andy Janovich
Though Janovich primarily served as a blocker, he rushed 13 times for 51 yards while catching 22 passes for 233 yards. He found the end zone four times, with three coming on the ground and one through the air.
After parting with the 2021 seventh-round pick, the Browns still carry at least one selection in all seven rounds along with an additional fourth-round pick from the Eagles (Genard Avery trade) and fifth-round pick from the Rams (Austin Corbett trade).
"Just looking at the talent they have on the offensive side of the ball, there's weapons all over the place," Janovich said. "I think it can be really special if we can pull it all together."