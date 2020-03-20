Browns acquire FB Andy Janovich in trade with Broncos

"I'm really excited to add Andy into our group," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's a schematic fit to what we want to be. He has all the intangibles you think of when you think of fullbacks. He's as tough as they come. He's a team player through and through. Fits the mentality of what we're trying to be."

Janovich is entering his fifth NFL season and first outside of Denver, where he entered the league as a sixth-round pick out of Nebraska. Over four seasons, Janovich appeared in 50 games with 19 starts. He didn't miss a game during the 2017-18 seasons but had his 2019 campaign limited to seven games because of an elbow injury.