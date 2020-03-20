Transactions

Browns acquire FB Andy Janovich in trade with Broncos

Mar 20, 2020 at 02:06 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns on Friday acquired fullback Andy Janovich in a trade with the Broncos, filling a major need for an offense that is expected to need major contributions from the position.

Cleveland sent Denver a 2021 seventh-round pick in the deal.

"I'm really excited to add Andy into our group," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's a schematic fit to what we want to be. He has all the intangibles you think of when you think of fullbacks. He's as tough as they come. He's a team player through and through. Fits the mentality of what we're trying to be."

Janovich is entering his fifth NFL season and first outside of Denver, where he entered the league as a sixth-round pick out of Nebraska. Over four seasons, Janovich appeared in 50 games with 19 starts. He didn't miss a game during the 2017-18 seasons but had his 2019 campaign limited to seven games because of an elbow injury.

"I'm really excited," Janovich said. "They're going to have an offense like (Gary) Kubiak had or I had with (Rich) Scangarello here. I'm really excited I'm going to a place that wants to use and utilize what I can bring."

Related Links

Photos: Andy Janovich Through The Years

Check out photos of Fullback Andy Janovich

Denver Broncos running back Andy Janovich (32) runs during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Denver, Colo. (Greg Trott via AP)
1 / 34

Denver Broncos running back Andy Janovich (32) runs during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Denver, Colo. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich (35) is pursued by Wisconsin nose tackle Olive Sagapolu (65) and nose tackle Conor Sheehy (94) as he runs for a 55 yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. Wisconsin won 23-21. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
2 / 34

Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich (35) is pursued by Wisconsin nose tackle Olive Sagapolu (65) and nose tackle Conor Sheehy (94) as he runs for a 55 yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. Wisconsin won 23-21. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nati Harnik
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich runs against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
3 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich runs against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) enters the field from the tunnel during player introductions before an NFL regular season football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Denver. The Chiefs won, 30-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
4 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) enters the field from the tunnel during player introductions before an NFL regular season football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Denver. The Chiefs won, 30-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2019
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. The Chiefs beat the Broncos 30-6. (Cooper Neill via AP)
5 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. The Chiefs beat the Broncos 30-6. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos won 24-19. (Aaron Doster via AP)
6 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos won 24-19. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
Denver Broncos running back Andy Janovich runs for yardage against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 in Denver. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos, 30-6. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
7 / 34

Denver Broncos running back Andy Janovich runs for yardage against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 in Denver. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos, 30-6. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2019 G. Newman Lowrance
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) enters the field during player introductions prior to kick off of the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs in Denver, Thursday, October 17, 2019. (Eric Bakke via AP)
8 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) enters the field during player introductions prior to kick off of the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs in Denver, Thursday, October 17, 2019. (Eric Bakke via AP)

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos won 24-19. (Aaron Doster via AP)
9 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos won 24-19. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
10 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) heads to the end zone on a 20 yard reception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, December 30, 2018, in Denver. (Eric Bakke via AP)
11 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) heads to the end zone on a 20 yard reception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, December 30, 2018, in Denver. (Eric Bakke via AP)

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich watches during the second half in an NFL football preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Denver. Janovich has signed a three-year extension with the Denver Broncos worth $5.7 million. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
12 / 34

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich watches during the second half in an NFL football preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Denver. Janovich has signed a three-year extension with the Denver Broncos worth $5.7 million. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) waits in the hall before introductions before the start of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
13 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) waits in the hall before introductions before the start of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
This is a photo of Andy Janovich of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. This image reflects the Denver Broncos active roster as of Thursday, June 6, 2019. (AP Photo)
14 / 34

This is a photo of Andy Janovich of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. This image reflects the Denver Broncos active roster as of Thursday, June 6, 2019. (AP Photo)

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) during an NFL regular season football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Denver. The Texans won, 19-17. (Ric Tapia via AP)
15 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) during an NFL regular season football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Denver. The Texans won, 19-17. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2018
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich visits with an armed services member before the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
16 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich visits with an armed services member before the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Josie Lepe/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich walks down a hallway towards the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
17 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich walks down a hallway towards the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
18 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos Andy Janovich (32) during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. November 27, 2016. (Eric Bakke via AP)
19 / 34

Denver Broncos Andy Janovich (32) during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. November 27, 2016. (Eric Bakke via AP)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) scores a touchdown as New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
20 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) scores a touchdown as New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Joe Mahoney
Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich (35) during the first half of the Foster Farms Bowl NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
21 / 34

Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich (35) during the first half of the Foster Farms Bowl NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez
Denver Broncos running back Andy Janovich (32) greets teammates during player introductions before an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, Co. The Broncos won the game, 17-9. (Greg Trott via AP)
22 / 34

Denver Broncos running back Andy Janovich (32) greets teammates during player introductions before an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, Co. The Broncos won the game, 17-9. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Denver. The Bengals defeated the Broncos, 20-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
23 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Denver. The Bengals defeated the Broncos, 20-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich (35) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Nebraska won 36-28. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
24 / 34

Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich (35) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Nebraska won 36-28. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nati Harnik
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) during an NFL regular season football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 in Carson, Calif. (Ric Tapia via AP)
25 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) during an NFL regular season football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 in Carson, Calif. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia
Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich (35) is tackled by Illinois safety James Crawford (5) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
26 / 34

Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich (35) is tackled by Illinois safety James Crawford (5) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)

Bradley Leeb
Nebraska running back Andy Janovich runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
27 / 34

Nebraska running back Andy Janovich runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich (35) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. Wisconsin won 23-21. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
28 / 34

Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich (35) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. Wisconsin won 23-21. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nati Harnik
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) runs the ball for a touchdown during the 2016 NFL Kickoff football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 in Denver. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
29 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) runs the ball for a touchdown during the 2016 NFL Kickoff football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 in Denver. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Nebraska running back Andy Janovich runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
30 / 34

Nebraska running back Andy Janovich runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) during an NFL regular season football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders won, 21-14. (Ric Tapia via AP)
31 / 34

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) during an NFL regular season football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders won, 21-14. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia
Denver Broncos rookie fullback Andy Janovich during the team's NFL rookie camp football practice Saturday, May 7, 2016, in the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
32 / 34

Denver Broncos rookie fullback Andy Janovich during the team's NFL rookie camp football practice Saturday, May 7, 2016, in the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski
Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich makes a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2012, in Iowa City, Iowa. Nebraska won 13-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
33 / 34

Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich makes a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2012, in Iowa City, Iowa. Nebraska won 13-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall
Nebraska running back Andy Janovich runs the 40-yard dash during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
34 / 34

Nebraska running back Andy Janovich runs the 40-yard dash during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Though Janovich primarily served as a blocker, he rushed 13 times for 51 yards while catching 22 passes for 233 yards. He found the end zone four times, with three coming on the ground and one through the air.

After parting with the 2021 seventh-round pick, the Browns still carry at least one selection in all seven rounds along with an additional fourth-round pick from the Eagles (Genard Avery trade) and fifth-round pick from the Rams (Austin Corbett trade).

"Just looking at the talent they have on the offensive side of the ball, there's weapons all over the place," Janovich said. "I think it can be really special if we can pull it all together."

Related Content

news

Browns sign P Joseph Charlton to reserve/futures contract

Charlton has appeared in 21 games with the Panthers and one game with the Jaguars over the last two seasons
news

Browns sign RB John Kelly Jr. to reserve/futures contract

Kelly appeared in four games in 2021 
news

Browns sign 3 to reserve/futures contracts

Cleveland now has 11 players on reserve/futures contracts
news

Browns sign 8 to reserve/futures contracts

Cleveland makes roster moves on 1st day of the offseason
news

Browns place CB Denzel Ward on reserve/COVID-19, activate RB D'Ernest Johnson and make other roster moves

The Browns have also elevated four players from the practice squad
news

Browns sign 2 to practice squad, make other roster moves

The Browns have signed RB Benny LeMay and T Alex Taylor to the practice squad
news

Browns place Baker Mayfield, Sione Takitaki on injured reserve, make other roster moves

The Browns have also signed QB Nick Mullens and RB Dexter Williams to the active roster
news

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have activated LB Elijah Lee from reserve/COVID-19 and placed RB D'Ernest Johnson on reserve/COVID-19
news

Browns elevate two from practice squad, place TE Miller Forristall on practice squad/injured list

S Adrian Colbert and G Hjalte Froholdt have been elevated from the practice squad
news

Browns activate 4 from reserve/COVID-19, make other roster moves

Cleveland gets multiple players back on both sides of the ball
news

Browns sign K Chris Blewitt to practice squad

The Browns have also placed QB Nick Mullens on the practice squad/COVID-19 list
news

Browns sign two to practice squad, make other roster moves

The Browns have signed WR Lawrence Cager and TE Miller Forristall to the practice squad
Advertising