Browns add another big offensive weapon, sign TE Austin Hooper

Hooper, a third-round pick out of Stanford in the 2016 NFL Draft, has appeared in 59 games with 28 starts. After catching 19 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, Hooper took on a bigger role in Atlanta's offense in his second season and continually increased his production. In 2018, Hooper appeared in all 16 games and caught 71 passes for 660 yards and four touchdowns to earn his first Pro Bowl honor.

"The nature of the position is block someone 40 pounds heavier than you or outrun someone 40 pounds lighter than you," Hooper said. "It's a position that definitely takes some time but I definitely feel like I've gotten a lot better in terms of timing my routes and in terms of just stemming into certain routes, and finer details and points of route running. And in terms of line of scrimmage, I've honestly just grown into my body and just understanding leverage at a different level because some of the best athletes on the field are typically those guys on the edge. They present a good challenge week in and week out."