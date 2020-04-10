5 Things to Know: Free Agency

5 things to know about new Browns pass rusher Adrian Clayborn

Apr 10, 2020 at 07:42 AM
Adrian Clayborn made it official Thursday, signing with the Browns and giving the team another pass-rushing option alongside Myles Garrett and the rest of the defensive line.

Here are five things to know about the 10-year veteran.

1. Clayborn is entering his 10th NFL season after playing four of the last five with the Falcons. Though he's started just 15 games over the past five years, Clayborn has served as a valuable member for whichever defense he's been a part of because of his knack for getting to the quarterback. Appearing in all but six games over that stretch, Clayborn has collected 23.5 of his 36.5 career sacks over the past five years. He topped out at 9.5 sacks in 2017 before joining the Patriots in 2018. For his career, Clayborn, who returned to the Falcons in 2019, has 196 tackles, 36.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

2. Back to that 2017 campaign, when he posted that career high in sacks. Clayborn racked up a whopping six of them in a single game. He entered the contest with just two in the first eight games of the season before single-handedly wrecking Dallas' offensive plans and leading the Falcons to a 22-7 victory. The six sacks were the most in Falcons franchise history and were just one short of the NFL record, which is held by the late Derrick Thomas. Clayborn was so dominant in the game that it prompted the Cowboys to make a change at left tackle before it was over.

3. A moment like that against the Cowboys served as quite the feeling of redemption for Clayborn, a former first-round pick by Tampa Bay who missed the good part of multiple seasons because of serious injuries. After an impressive rookie season in which he started all 16 games, and posted 42 tackles and 7.5 sacks, Clayborn appeared in only three games in 2012 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He started all 16 games the following year and had a career-best 64 tackles but only saw the field for one game in 2014 because of a torn bicep muscle. The injuries became such a source of frustration that Clayborn admitted he considered retirement before the 2017 season. "I gave it thought for about a month," Clayborn told ESPN. "I shared it with my wife. I told Gerald (McCoy). I told my agent, Blake [Baratz]. My wife talked me out of it."

4. Clayborn was born with Erb's Palsy in his right arm, a condition that is characterized by weakness and loss of motion in the affected area. In a 2018 ESPN story, Clayborn said he'd embraced the adversity he's overcome throughout his career. "At first I was a little hesitant [to talk about it], but it came out in the draft process. Now I embrace it," Clayborn told ESPN. "I think I might be the only one in the NFL who ever played with Erb's palsy. I try to embrace it and reach out when people reach out to me, and give encouraging words to get through this tough process. Because it's not easy."

5. Clayborn grew up in St. Louis and starred at the University of Iowa. He caught the NFL's attention as a junior when he collected 20 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He followed up with a senior season that was just as good, earning consensus All-American honors, including some first-team recognition. Clayborn was selected 20th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft -- one selection before Cleveland took DT Phil Taylor. Clayborn was the second straight first-round defensive lineman selected by the Buccaneers, joining DT Gerald McCoy.

