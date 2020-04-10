5 things to know about new Browns pass rusher Adrian Clayborn

Adrian Clayborn made it official Thursday, signing with the Browns and giving the team another pass-rushing option alongside Myles Garrett and the rest of the defensive line.

Here are five things to know about the 10-year veteran.

1. Clayborn is entering his 10th NFL season after playing four of the last five with the Falcons. Though he's started just 15 games over the past five years, Clayborn has served as a valuable member for whichever defense he's been a part of because of his knack for getting to the quarterback. Appearing in all but six games over that stretch, Clayborn has collected 23.5 of his 36.5 career sacks over the past five years. He topped out at 9.5 sacks in 2017 before joining the Patriots in 2018. For his career, Clayborn, who returned to the Falcons in 2019, has 196 tackles, 36.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.