Game Pass Rewind: In a stunner, Peyton Hillis runs all over Patriots in dominant win

Last month, the NFL announced it would offer free access to its Game Pass platform. That means fans can watch ANY game dating back to 2009.

Over the next few weeks, we'll be highlighting some of the most re-watchable Browns games -- for a variety of reasons -- on the list. Today, we're going all the way back to 2010 for one of Cleveland's most stunning results of the decade.

Who: Browns vs. Patriots

When: Week 9, Nov. 7, 2010

The Stakes: The Browns returned home 2-5 after downing the defending Super Bowl champion Saints, 30-17, before a bye week. The Patriots came to Cleveland riding a five-game winning streak that pushed their record to 6-1.

What happened: The Browns jumped on the Patriots early and never let up, as Peyton Hillis rushed for a career-best 184 yards and two touchdowns, and Colt McCoy completed all but five of his passes in the 34-14 victory.

It was over when…: The Patriots -- yes, the Patriots -- took a knee with 20 seconds to play, capping a second half in which Cleveland led by double digits from start to finish.