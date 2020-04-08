Game Pass Rewind: In a stunner, Peyton Hillis runs all over Patriots in dominant win

Last month, the NFL announced it would offer free access to its Game Pass platform. That means fans can watch ANY game dating back to 2009.
Over the next few weeks, we'll be highlighting some of the most re-watchable Browns games -- for a variety of reasons -- on the list. Today, we're going all the way back to 2010 for one of Cleveland's most stunning results of the decade.
Who: Browns vs. Patriots
When: Week 9, Nov. 7, 2010
The Stakes: The Browns returned home 2-5 after downing the defending Super Bowl champion Saints, 30-17, before a bye week. The Patriots came to Cleveland riding a five-game winning streak that pushed their record to 6-1.
What happened: The Browns jumped on the Patriots early and never let up, as Peyton Hillis rushed for a career-best 184 yards and two touchdowns, and Colt McCoy completed all but five of his passes in the 34-14 victory.
It was over when…: The Patriots -- yes, the Patriots -- took a knee with 20 seconds to play, capping a second half in which Cleveland led by double digits from start to finish.
Redemption: Hillis' day didn't get off to the most ideal start. Yes, he had an early touchdown run to put the Browns ahead by 10 less than 5 minutes into the game. But he also had a fumble that allowed New England to hang within striking distance throughout the first half. Ultimately, it mattered little, and from that point forward Hillis ran all over the Patriots for the most yards he'd ever have in a single game. The 230 rushing yards racked up by the Browns as a whole were by far the most surrendered by New England in 2010.
Peyton Hillis runs for a career-best 184 yards and two touchdowns as the Browns shock the 6-1 Patriots in dominant fashion, 34-14.
They said it, Part 1: "Against a team like that, you never can let off the gas. If you want to be successful in life and in this league, you have to learn to let the mistakes fall behind you and run with the curves. It's the only thing you can do." -- Hillis
Tricky, tricky: Clinging to a 10-7 near the end of the first half, the Browns dug deep into the playbook to score what would be a back-breaking touchdown. WR Josh Cribbs rushed up to where McCoy would typically be, took a quick snap and handed it to wide receiver Chansi Stuckey, who was crouched in front of him. The offensive line didn't start moving until Stuckey had the ball, and the Patriots' defense was caught flat-footed. With TE Ben Watson serving as his lead blocker, Stuckey ran to his left and dove toward the pylon for the touchdown.
They said it, Part 2: "It was great. Ben and I were just lying on the ground, just laughing and basking in just what happened. It was very positive." -- Stuckey
Unsung hero: The Patriots entered the game with the best offense in the NFL, and Cleveland's defense put the clamps on them through the entire game. The Browns defense forced two fumbles and intercepted a pass while limiting Tom Brady to 236 yards on 19-of-36 passing. The Patriots had just one run go for more than 10 yards, and they finished with only 20 attempts to the Browns' 44.
Wakeup call: This would be the last time New England lost in the regular season. The Patriots went on to win eight straight to finish 14-2 and claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
They said it, Part 3: "They absolutely did everything better than we did, every single thing you could measure." -- Patriots coach Bill Belichick