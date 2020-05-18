Presented by

Game Pass Rewind: Jarvis Landry heaves 63-yard rocket to highlight passing parade vs. Bengals

May 18, 2020 at 02:25 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Earlier this spring, the NFL announced it would offer free access to its Game Pass platform. That means fans can watch ANY game dating back to 2009.

Over the next few weeks, we'll be highlighting some of the most re-watchable Browns games -- for a variety of reasons -- on the list. Today, we're looking back at a memorable home finish to the 2018 schedule.

Who: Bengals at Browns

When: Week 16, Dec. 23, 2018

The Stakes: Even though the Browns were eliminated from playoff contention, they still had plenty to play for. Cleveland was looking for its second seven-win season since 2007 and could sweep their interstate rivals for the first time since 2002. The Browns were also seeking their first winning record in the AFC North since the division's inception in 2002. Baker Mayfield challenged Browns fans to pack FirstEnergy Stadium and help Cleveland advance to 5-2 under interim coach Gregg Williams. Neither sides were disappointed at the end result.

What happened: Mayfield delivered for the fans that heeded his message and made 27 completions on 37 attempts for 284 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals didn't score a touchdown until 5 minutes remained and made it a one-possession game with 2 minutes on the clock, but the Browns held on for a 26-18 victory.

It was over when…: Mayfield hit David Njoku with a pass that originally appeared to only be a short-yard pickup. Then, Njoku zig-zagged through Cincinnati's defense and broke free for a 66-yard gain that fell 3 yards shy of Mayfield's fourth touchdown of the afternoon. With 1:48 left, the Browns went into victory formation.

They Said It, Part 1: "It has been a good run. Obviously, we would love to be in the playoffs, but like I said earlier in the year, you know that you have to go through some tough times to see the brighter end of it." -- Mayfield

Landry's Laser: The best throw of the game didn't even come from Mayfield. That distinction goes to Jarvis Landry, who took a reverse-play toss from Antonio Callaway and fired a missile into the hands of Breshad Perriman 63 yards downfield with 8 minutes left in the first half. It was Landry's first and only completion he's ever had in a Browns uniform, and the drive ended with a touchdown that gave the Browns a 14-0 lead.

They Said It, Part 2: "I need to ice up my shoulder." -- Landry

Defensive Dominance: The Browns held the Bengals out of the end zone until the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Before that, Cincinnati couldn't generate anything on offense — literally. Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel, making his fourth start for the injured Andy Dalton, was sacked three times and held to just two completions for 3 yards in the first half. The Bengals left the first half with minus-15 passing yards.

The Rushing Rookie: Nick Chubb rushed for 112 yards to break the franchise record for rookie rushing yards in a single season. Chubb, who finished his first NFL season with 996 yards, broke the previous mark held by Trent Richardson in 2012.

They Said It, Part 3: "I keep on saying that I do not want to jinx (Chubb). You see how strong he is on securing the football? I have been around a lot of guys that don't get that. Since he walked in the door, he didn't have to spend much time. Not only is he powerful and not only does he have good vision, but just look at the instincts of protecting the ball. That is excellent." -- Williams on Chubb

Goodbye, Marvin: This was the last time the Browns saw coach Marvin Lewis, who had coached the Bengals since 2003 and had a 21-9 record against the Browns before their final meeting. Lewis went 0-2, however, against the Browns in his final season.

