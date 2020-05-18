Game Pass Rewind: Jarvis Landry heaves 63-yard rocket to highlight passing parade vs. Bengals

Landry's Laser: The best throw of the game didn't even come from Mayfield. That distinction goes to Jarvis Landry, who took a reverse-play toss from Antonio Callaway and fired a missile into the hands of Breshad Perriman 63 yards downfield with 8 minutes left in the first half. It was Landry's first and only completion he's ever had in a Browns uniform, and the drive ended with a touchdown that gave the Browns a 14-0 lead.

They Said It, Part 2: "I need to ice up my shoulder." -- Landry

Defensive Dominance: The Browns held the Bengals out of the end zone until the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Before that, Cincinnati couldn't generate anything on offense — literally. Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel, making his fourth start for the injured Andy Dalton, was sacked three times and held to just two completions for 3 yards in the first half. The Bengals left the first half with minus-15 passing yards.

The Rushing Rookie: Nick Chubb rushed for 112 yards to break the franchise record for rookie rushing yards in a single season. Chubb, who finished his first NFL season with 996 yards, broke the previous mark held by Trent Richardson in 2012.

They Said It, Part 3: "I keep on saying that I do not want to jinx (Chubb). You see how strong he is on securing the football? I have been around a lot of guys that don't get that. Since he walked in the door, he didn't have to spend much time. Not only is he powerful and not only does he have good vision, but just look at the instincts of protecting the ball. That is excellent." -- Williams on Chubb