Game Pass Rewind: Jordan Cameron's 3rd TD the difference in wild win at Minnesota

Trivia question: Who led the Browns in rushing for this particular game? It was none other than … safety Josh Aubrey, who ran 34 yards on a fake punt. It was the only carry of Aubrey's career.

Quite a debut: This was Hoyer's first start of the 2013 season and just the second of his career. He replaced Brandon Weeden, who sprained his thumb the previous week. It wasn't always pretty on this particular day, as Hoyer, who entered the season as the Browns' third-string quarterback, was picked three times, but he put a jolt into the Browns' offense by throwing for 321 yards and three scores.

They said it, Part 2: "I thought it was a gutsy performance. He had some turnovers in the second half, a couple of throws I know he would like to have back. But that didn't faze him. When we needed to rise up to the occasion on the last drive, he was able to do that and make the plays ultimately that helped us win the game." -- Chudzinski

A special day: Aubrey's big run wasn't the only big moment for Cleveland's special teams. The Browns caught the Vikings off guard when they turned a fake field goal into a touchdown, as punter/holder Spencer Lanning connected with Cameron on an 11-yard throw.

Six-pack: The Browns defense made life difficult on Ponder from start to finish, and a consistent pass rush was the main ingredient. Cleveland dropped Ponder for sacks on six occasions, and six different players were responsible: Bryant, John Hughes, Barkevious Mingo, Phil Taylor, Jabaal Sheard and Billy Winn.