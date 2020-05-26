Game Pass Rewind: Jordan Cameron's 3rd TD the difference in wild win at Minnesota

Earlier this spring, the NFL announced it would offer free access to its Game Pass platform. That means fans can watch ANY game dating back to 2009.
Over the next few weeks, we'll be highlighting some of the most re-watchable Browns games -- for a variety of reasons -- on the list. Today, we're looking back at a fun one from 2013, when the Browns rose to the occasion after making a big trade earlier in the week.
Who: Browns at Vikings
When: Week 3, Sept. 22, 2013
The Stakes: The Browns entered with an 0-2 record after a 14-6 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore. The Vikings were similarly 0-2 after a gut-punch, 31-30 loss to the Bears.
What happened: Cleveland's offense, which scored just 20 points in the first two weeks of the season, came to life in a big way thanks to breakout performances from Josh Gordon (10 catches, 146 yards) and tight end Jordan Cameron. Brian Hoyer found Cameron for his third and final touchdown of the game with 55 seconds to play to send Cleveland to the 31-27 victory.
It was over when …: Desmond Bryant sacked Christian Ponder on the final play of the game, when Minnesota was looking to score from the Browns' 34-yard line.
They said it, Part 1: "It's just a matter of believing in Brian and believing in ourselves, and we did a good job of that." -- Cameron
The trade: Just a few days before the game, the Browns shocked the NFL world when they traded RB Trent Richardson, the team's first-round pick from the previous year and leading rusher through two games, to the Colts in exchange for a 2014 first-round pick. That left the Browns with a running backs group that included Willis McGahee, Chris Ogbonnaya and Bobby Rainey.
Browns get their first win of the season thanks to a huge game from Josh Gordon and Brian Hoyer's last-minute TD pass to Jordan Cameron.
Trivia question: Who led the Browns in rushing for this particular game? It was none other than … safety Josh Aubrey, who ran 34 yards on a fake punt. It was the only carry of Aubrey's career.
Quite a debut: This was Hoyer's first start of the 2013 season and just the second of his career. He replaced Brandon Weeden, who sprained his thumb the previous week. It wasn't always pretty on this particular day, as Hoyer, who entered the season as the Browns' third-string quarterback, was picked three times, but he put a jolt into the Browns' offense by throwing for 321 yards and three scores.
They said it, Part 2: "I thought it was a gutsy performance. He had some turnovers in the second half, a couple of throws I know he would like to have back. But that didn't faze him. When we needed to rise up to the occasion on the last drive, he was able to do that and make the plays ultimately that helped us win the game." -- Chudzinski
A special day: Aubrey's big run wasn't the only big moment for Cleveland's special teams. The Browns caught the Vikings off guard when they turned a fake field goal into a touchdown, as punter/holder Spencer Lanning connected with Cameron on an 11-yard throw.
Six-pack: The Browns defense made life difficult on Ponder from start to finish, and a consistent pass rush was the main ingredient. Cleveland dropped Ponder for sacks on six occasions, and six different players were responsible: Bryant, John Hughes, Barkevious Mingo, Phil Taylor, Jabaal Sheard and Billy Winn.
They said it, Part 3: "I think a lot of credit has to go to the players, how they navigated last week and kept their focus when a lot of things were happening and swirling. That was that type of week. That credit needs to be shared with our assistant coaches and the job that they did, and keeping guys focused. Guys responded and guys played." -- Chudzinski