Tuesday, May 26, 2020 03:13 PM

Game Pass Rewind: Jordan Cameron's 3rd TD the difference in wild win at Minnesota

Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Earlier this spring, the NFL announced it would offer free access to its Game Pass platform. That means fans can watch ANY game dating back to 2009.

Over the next few weeks, we'll be highlighting some of the most re-watchable Browns games -- for a variety of reasons -- on the list. Today, we're looking back at a fun one from 2013, when the Browns rose to the occasion after making a big trade earlier in the week.

Who: Browns at Vikings

When: Week 3, Sept. 22, 2013

WATCH THE FULL REPLAY

The Stakes: The Browns entered with an 0-2 record after a 14-6 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore. The Vikings were similarly 0-2 after a gut-punch, 31-30 loss to the Bears.

What happened: Cleveland's offense, which scored just 20 points in the first two weeks of the season, came to life in a big way thanks to breakout performances from Josh Gordon (10 catches, 146 yards) and tight end Jordan Cameron. Brian Hoyer found Cameron for his third and final touchdown of the game with 55 seconds to play to send Cleveland to the 31-27 victory.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE

It was over when …: Desmond Bryant sacked Christian Ponder on the final play of the game, when Minnesota was looking to score from the Browns' 34-yard line.

They said it, Part 1: "It's just a matter of believing in Brian and believing in ourselves, and we did a good job of that." -- Cameron

The trade: Just a few days before the game, the Browns shocked the NFL world when they traded RB Trent Richardson, the team's first-round pick from the previous year and leading rusher through two games, to the Colts in exchange for a 2014 first-round pick. That left the Browns with a running backs group that included Willis McGahee, Chris Ogbonnaya and Bobby Rainey.

Photos: Game Pass Rewind - Jordan Cameron catches 3 touchdowns in Browns' 2013 win over Vikings

Browns get their first win of the season thanks to a huge game from Josh Gordon and Brian Hoyer's last-minute TD pass to Jordan Cameron.

Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Cameron, left, catches a 7-yard touchdown pass over Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Browns won 31-27. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Cameron (84) carries the ball during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Browns won 31-27. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Cameron (84) score a touchdown on a fake field goal during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Browns won 31-27. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
Cleveland Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer (6) calls a play in the huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer (6) hands the ball off to running back Willis McGahee during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) runs a pass route during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Browns won 31-27. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
In this photo taken on Sept. 22, 2013, Mall of America Field at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome is shown before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis skyline could begin to change this weekend. Power inside the Metrodome is scheduled to be cut Saturday and the giant white top that's been part of the skyline for more than 32 years will begin deflating. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Cleveland Browns running back Willis McGahee (26) tries to break a tackle by Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Erin Henderson during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Marcus Sherels (35) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer (6) throws the winning touchdown during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Browns won 31-27. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer (6) celebrates the winning touchdown pass during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Browns won 31-27. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
Cleveland Browns linebacker Barkevious Mingo (51) plays defense during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Browns won 31-27. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Cameron (84) catches the winning touchdown pass during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Browns won 31-27. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas (73) celebrates a victory with quarterback Brian Hoyer (6) after a Week 3 NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Browns won 31-27. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon arrives on the field after a two game suspension prior to the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Browns offensive linemen Alex Mack (55), John Greco (77) and Joe Thomas (73) pass block as quarterback Brian Hoyer (6) drops back to pass during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Browns won 31-27. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
Cleveland Browns fans wait for the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Browns linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) joins teammates in celebration after the Browns beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-27 in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2013 file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. Hoyer says he's determined to return from "the most disappointing thing that has ever happened to me." Speaking to reporters, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013, for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury, Hoyer, who led the Browns to two straight wins before getting hurt, said he plans to get back on the field sooner than expected. Hoyer tore his right anterior cruciate ligament on Oct. 3 against Buffalo.(AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer looks on after a Week 3 NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Browns won 31-27. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
A general view of Mall of America Field during the Minnesota Vikings Week 3 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, September 22, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Browns won 31-27. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
Trivia question: Who led the Browns in rushing for this particular game? It was none other than … safety Josh Aubrey, who ran 34 yards on a fake punt. It was the only carry of Aubrey's career.

Quite a debut: This was Hoyer's first start of the 2013 season and just the second of his career. He replaced Brandon Weeden, who sprained his thumb the previous week. It wasn't always pretty on this particular day, as Hoyer, who entered the season as the Browns' third-string quarterback, was picked three times, but he put a jolt into the Browns' offense by throwing for 321 yards and three scores.

They said it, Part 2: "I thought it was a gutsy performance. He had some turnovers in the second half, a couple of throws I know he would like to have back. But that didn't faze him. When we needed to rise up to the occasion on the last drive, he was able to do that and make the plays ultimately that helped us win the game." -- Chudzinski

A special day: Aubrey's big run wasn't the only big moment for Cleveland's special teams. The Browns caught the Vikings off guard when they turned a fake field goal into a touchdown, as punter/holder Spencer Lanning connected with Cameron on an 11-yard throw.

Six-pack: The Browns defense made life difficult on Ponder from start to finish, and a consistent pass rush was the main ingredient. Cleveland dropped Ponder for sacks on six occasions, and six different players were responsible: Bryant, John Hughes, Barkevious Mingo, Phil Taylor, Jabaal Sheard and Billy Winn.

They said it, Part 3: "I think a lot of credit has to go to the players, how they navigated last week and kept their focus when a lot of things were happening and swirling. That was that type of week. That credit needs to be shared with our assistant coaches and the job that they did, and keeping guys focused. Guys responded and guys played." -- Chudzinski

