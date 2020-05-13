Game Pass Rewind: Baker Mayfield, Derrick Willies make improbable overtime connection to take down Ravens

They said it, Part 1: "The AFC North is a great division. We are bringing the competition back within the division, and that is great to see. That is great to see for the AFC North. Hopefully, everybody gets the recognition they deserve. We are taking it one week at a time so moving forward, that was a big win for us." -- Mayfield

So many chances: The end of this game and overtime provided a wild ride of emotions for both teams. The Ravens tied the score, 9-9, with 52 seconds to play on a short Justin Tucker field goal, capping a drive that looked ominous before the Browns' defense stepped up with a big red zone stop. The Browns quickly marched down the field before attempting a 55-yard field goal that was missed. In overtime, each team possessed the ball twice before the Browns' game-winning scoring drive. Cleveland's second possession looked promising but ended with a turnover on downs after a controversial no-call on what looked to be pass interference against Jarvis Landry.

But that defense: One week after blowing a big lead in the second half and allowing 45 points to the Raiders, Cleveland protected its end zone and never let the Ravens score a touchdown. The unit was at its best in overtime, as it forced a punt on Baltimore's first possession and then a three-and-out on the second to set up the Browns' game-winning drive. The teams combined for 17 punts on this day, and the Ravens had eight of them.

They said it, Part 2: "It is tiring, but it's worth it. There is no feeling better than coming down to the wire, against a team like the Ravens and being able to get a win." -- Myles Garrett

The play: Facing a third-and-8 at their own 18-yard line, the Browns were in trouble. If they failed to convert, the Ravens would be getting the ball back in what would assuredly be the final possession of the game. Instead, Mayfield pulled off one of the biggest plays of his rookie season, as he bought every last second of time before finding Derrick Willies -- an undrafted free agent who was in the game because of injuries to other receivers -- for a 39-yard completion to put Cleveland inside Ravens territory. Duke Johnson followed with runs of 15, 5 and 4 yards, respectively, to take almost every second off the clock and set up Joseph's field goal.

They said it, Part 3: "Baker is a different breed. He is not like most other quarterbacks, and he is a big time competitor. He is just non-stop and always comes back out slinging the ball. Even when he makes mistakes, he still comes out and plays the same way. He has a lot of confidence." RB Carlos Hyde