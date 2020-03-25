5 things to know about new Browns QB Case Keenum

3) Keenum comes to Cleveland after a season in Washington that saw him begin and end the year as the starter, but also included a long stretch in which he served as the backup to rookie Dwayne Haskins. He threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener and delivered the Redskins their first of three wins on the season with two touchdowns over the Dolphins on his way to finishing the year 160-of-247 for 1,707 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

4) Keenum has been with four teams in as many seasons and six overall since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012. His big break came in 2013, when he started eight games one year after spending the entire season on the practice squad. Texans coach Gary Kubiak inserted Keenum into the starting role -- even though he was the team's third-string option -- after Matt Schaub went down with a season-ending injury. He was 15-of-25 for 271 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut, which just barely ended in a loss to the Chiefs. He finished the year with a 54.2 completion percentage, 1,760 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions.