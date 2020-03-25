5 Things to Know: Free Agency

5 things to know about new Browns QB Case Keenum

Mar 24, 2020 at 08:30 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Quarterback Case Keenum, whose best season came under the guidance of Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski, has signed with the Browns.

Here are five things to know about the Browns' new backup quarterback.

1) The best of Keenum's eight years in the NFL came alongside Stefanski in Minnesota. Keenum began the 2017 season as the Vikings' backup but was thrust into a full-time starting role when Sam Bradford went down with what would become a season-ending injury. After a rocky debut against the Steelers, Keenum rebounded in a big way Week 3 against the Buccaneers, throwing for 369 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant victory. Minnesota would go on to win 11 of its last 12 games, a stretch that included an eight-game winning streak. Keenum finished the regular season with a 67.6 completion percentage (second-best in the NFL), 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He was on the throwing end of one of the most memorable plays in NFL history when he completed a 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs as time expired to send the Vikings to the NFC Championship.

2) Despite Keenum's breakout season, the Vikings opted to go in a different direction at quarterback and signed Kirk Cousins. Still, Keenum was handsomely rewarded for his performance and joined the Broncos as their starter. In his only season as the wire-to-wire starter, Keenum threw for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while leading Denver to a 6-10 finish.

3) Keenum comes to Cleveland after a season in Washington that saw him begin and end the year as the starter, but also included a long stretch in which he served as the backup to rookie Dwayne Haskins. He threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener and delivered the Redskins their first of three wins on the season with two touchdowns over the Dolphins on his way to finishing the year 160-of-247 for 1,707 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. 

4) Keenum has been with four teams in as many seasons and six overall since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012. His big break came in 2013, when he started eight games one year after spending the entire season on the practice squad. Texans coach Gary Kubiak inserted Keenum into the starting role -- even though he was the team's third-string option -- after Matt Schaub went down with a season-ending injury. He was 15-of-25 for 271 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut, which just barely ended in a loss to the Chiefs. He finished the year with a 54.2 completion percentage, 1,760 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

5) Keenum's decorated college career at the University of Houston was a lengthy one. After tearing his ACL three games into his redshirt senior season, Keenum was granted a sixth year of eligibility. He made the most of it, and then some. In a win over Rice, Keenum threw for nine touchdown passes to set the NCAA record for most touchdown passes in NCAA history, a number that would grow to 155 by the time he was done. His 19,217 career passing yards are also a record. Keenum cleared 5,000 yards in three separate seasons with the Cougars.

