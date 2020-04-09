Browns D-Line gets a pass-rushing boost with signing of veteran Adrian Clayborn

The Browns gave their defensive line a pass-rushing boost Thursday with the signing of veteran Adrian Clayborn.
Clayborn, who is entering his 10th NFL season, comes to Cleveland after spending four of the past five seasons with the Falcons.
A former first-round pick out of Iowa, Clayborn spent his first four seasons in Tampa Bay, where he thrived as a rookie, compiling 7.5 sacks in 16 starts, before dealing with season-ending injuries over two of the next three years. Sandwiched in between those two seasons was an impressive 2013 campaign in which he started all 16 games and racked up a career-best 64 tackles to go along with 5.5 sacks.
Over the past five seasons, Clayborn has thrived as a situational pass rusher. From 2015-17 with the Falcons, he appeared in all but three games and compiled 17 sacks. In 2018, Clayborn played a key role on the Super Bowl LIII champion Patriots before returning to the Falcons in 2019.
For his career, Clayborn has appeared in 110 career games with 196 tackles, 36.5 sacks, 10 forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.
