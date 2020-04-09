Browns D-Line gets a pass-rushing boost with signing of veteran Adrian Clayborn

A former first-round pick out of Iowa, Clayborn spent his first four seasons in Tampa Bay, where he thrived as a rookie, compiling 7.5 sacks in 16 starts, before dealing with season-ending injuries over two of the next three years. Sandwiched in between those two seasons was an impressive 2013 campaign in which he started all 16 games and racked up a career-best 64 tackles to go along with 5.5 sacks.