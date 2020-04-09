Transactions

Browns D-Line gets a pass-rushing boost with signing of veteran Adrian Clayborn

Apr 09, 2020 at 10:10 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns gave their defensive line a pass-rushing boost Thursday with the signing of veteran Adrian Clayborn.

Clayborn, who is entering his 10th NFL season, comes to Cleveland after spending four of the past five seasons with the Falcons.

A former first-round pick out of Iowa, Clayborn spent his first four seasons in Tampa Bay, where he thrived as a rookie, compiling 7.5 sacks in 16 starts, before dealing with season-ending injuries over two of the next three years. Sandwiched in between those two seasons was an impressive 2013 campaign in which he started all 16 games and racked up a career-best 64 tackles to go along with 5.5 sacks.

Over the past five seasons, Clayborn has thrived as a situational pass rusher. From 2015-17 with the Falcons, he appeared in all but three games and compiled 17 sacks. In 2018, Clayborn played a key role on the Super Bowl LIII champion Patriots before returning to the Falcons in 2019.

For his career, Clayborn has appeared in 110 career games with 196 tackles, 36.5 sacks, 10 forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.

Photos:  Adrian Clayborn Through The Years

Check out photos of defensive end Adrian Clayborn

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. The Saints won 26-18. (Aaron Doster via AP)
1 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. The Saints won 26-18. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) celebrates with defensive tackle Dontari Poe (92) after a sack during a week 14 NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Atlanta won 20-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
2 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) celebrates with defensive tackle Dontari Poe (92) after a sack during a week 14 NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Atlanta won 20-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) lines up on the line of scrimmage during a week 15 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 17-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
3 / 26

New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) lines up on the line of scrimmage during a week 15 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 17-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
Adrian Clayborn poses after being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on April 28, 2011 in New York, NY. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
4 / 26

Adrian Clayborn poses after being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on April 28, 2011 in New York, NY. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Ben Liebenberg/National Football League 2011
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn (99) waits for the snap during an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in New Orleans. The Falcons defeated the Saints 26-9. (Greg Trott via AP)
5 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn (99) waits for the snap during an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in New Orleans. The Falcons defeated the Saints 26-9. (Greg Trott via AP)

Gregory Trott
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) stretches during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in New Orleans. (Perry Knotts via AP)
6 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) stretches during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in New Orleans. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) takes the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. The Saints won 26-18. (Aaron Doster via AP)
7 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) takes the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. The Saints won 26-18. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
8 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn arrives before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
9 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn arrives before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn (94) walks off the field during NFL Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Greg Trott via AP)
10 / 26

New England Patriots defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn (94) walks off the field during NFL Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn (99) in action on defense during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals defeated the Falcons 34-33. (Joe Robbins via AP)
11 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn (99) in action on defense during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals defeated the Falcons 34-33. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) runs in a week 7 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sep. 27, 2019 in Atlanta. (Michael Zarrilli/AP Images for Panini, via AP)
12 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) runs in a week 7 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sep. 27, 2019 in Atlanta. (Michael Zarrilli/AP Images for Panini, via AP)

Michael Zarrilli/Panini
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) knocks the ball loose from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a 2017 NFL week 10 regular season game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Ga. The Falcons defeated the Cowboys, 27-7. (James D. Smith via AP)
13 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) knocks the ball loose from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a 2017 NFL week 10 regular season game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Ga. The Falcons defeated the Cowboys, 27-7. (James D. Smith via AP)

James D. Smith
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) and defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) celebrate during NFL Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Patriots won 13-3. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
14 / 26

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) and defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) celebrate during NFL Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Patriots won 13-3. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/AP2018
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Adrian Clayborn plays in a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL. October 3, 2011. ( AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
15 / 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Adrian Clayborn plays in a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL. October 3, 2011. ( AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Tom DiPace/AP/Tom DiPace
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Falcons won 24-20. (Paul Abell via AP)
16 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Falcons won 24-20. (Paul Abell via AP)

Paul Abell/Paul Abell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) in action during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game Sunday, November 3, 2013 in Seattle, WA. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
17 / 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) in action during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game Sunday, November 3, 2013 in Seattle, WA. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

Tom Hauck
New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) runs around the edge as Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks during an NFL Super Bowl LIII football game on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. New England won 13-3 to win Super Bowl LIII. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
18 / 26

New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) runs around the edge as Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks during an NFL Super Bowl LIII football game on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. New England won 13-3 to win Super Bowl LIII. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reaches out to tackle quarterback Matt Ryan (2) of the Atlanta Falcons Sept. 25, 2011 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 16 - 13. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
19 / 26

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reaches out to tackle quarterback Matt Ryan (2) of the Atlanta Falcons Sept. 25, 2011 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 16 - 13. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
New England Patriots defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn (94) lines up on defense against the Kansas City Chiefs during an AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime. (Joe Robbins via AP)
20 / 26

New England Patriots defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn (94) lines up on defense against the Kansas City Chiefs during an AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
New England Patriots Adrian Clayborn #94 in action against the Los Angeles Rams during NFL Super Bowl 53, Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
21 / 26

New England Patriots Adrian Clayborn #94 in action against the Los Angeles Rams during NFL Super Bowl 53, Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) walks towards the field prior to an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 41-28. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
22 / 26

New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) walks towards the field prior to an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 41-28. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Atlanta. (Logan Bowles via AP)
23 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Atlanta. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Adrian Clayborn, left, and tackle Derek Hardman, right, work out for the first day in pads during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 1, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
24 / 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Adrian Clayborn, left, and tackle Derek Hardman, right, work out for the first day in pads during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 1, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco/AP2011
Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 26

Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/AP2011
Ohio State running back Brandon Saine (3) is tackled by Iowa defensive tackle Adrian Clayborn during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
26 / 26

Ohio State running back Brandon Saine (3) is tackled by Iowa defensive tackle Adrian Clayborn during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Amy Sancetta/AP2009
