Browns Mailbag: What's in store for Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt in 2021?

Mandatory minicamp is in the rearview mirror, and we're staring down a six-week break from on-field action.

Will we be able to fill the content void? You know it.

We're hoping Browns Mailbags like this one — and the one we have on the docket for Friday — keep you excited for what lies ahead at training camp and beyond.

Will Chubb get the most snaps this season? — Dick W., Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania

Hard to say at this point, and it could vary game by game. The Browns have vowed to get even more creative with how they deploy Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb — arguably the league's best RB tandem — and they'll have an entire offseason to come up with these concepts and plans. That's the simple way of answering it

"I think we felt very comfortable with how we used them last year – kind of the one-two counter punches and keeping them both fresh as long as we could into each game," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said last week. "However, you want to put your most-talented players on the field, and Kareem is definitely deserving of getting playing time, along with Nick in certain packages. Those are things we have looked at in the offseason and will continue to grow.

Here's what we know from their first full season together. Kareem Hunt was available for all 16 games and played 548 snaps. When you take away the 201 snaps Hunt played in games Chubb was either partially or completely out, it works out to 31.5 snaps per game. Chubb, meanwhile, played 410 total snaps. When you take away the Week 4 game in Dallas, when Chubb injured his knee in the second quarter, it works out to be 36 snaps per game. Ultimately, Chubb averaged more snaps per game but it was a fairly equal distribution when both players were healthy. And as we know from hearing them both discuss it, Chubb and Hunt are totally fine with that arrangement.