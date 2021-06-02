News Updates: Browns use versatile rookie Demetric Felton at WR in Wednesday's OTAs

Anthony Walker says 'it's going to be hard' for WRs to make catches vs. CB Greg Newsome

June 2 (12:08 p.m.) — Anthony Walker had a hunch Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II would land in Cleveland in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Walker, a linebacker who signed with the Browns as a free agent earlier this offseason, had watched plenty of tape on Newsome — he's a Northwestern alum himself and continued to keep tabs on the team since he left the program to declare for the NFL in 2016. Several draft analysts predicted Cleveland as a landing spot for Newsome ahead of the draft, and Walker agreed with them.

"I texted him (On Day 1 of the draft) with, 'Cleveland,'" Walker said in an interview Wednesday with local reporters. "He was like, 'I think so, too.'"

Walker has served as a mentor for Newsome ever since his prediction came true. The duo worked out together over the offseason and are both in line to potentially become two top playmakers on the defense, which has been bolstered with new players at every position.

Walker and Newsome are among the most notable. Walker is a four-year veteran who recorded 321 tackles over the last three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Newsome, meanwhile, will have to prove himself at the NFL level after registering 20 passes defensed and 71 tackles over the last three years at Northwestern.

Based on what he saw watching Newsome in college, Walker believes he'll do just fine.