News Updates: Browns use versatile rookie Demetric Felton at WR in Wednesday's OTAs

ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered with all the news, notes and quotes as the Browns go through voluntary OTAs for the 2021 offseason.
Browns use versatile rookie Demetric Felton at WR in Wednesday's OTAs
June 2 (2:57 p.m.) — Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday he never wants to overburden a young, versatile player capable of playing multiple roles on his team, but admitted how important versatility can be in boosting value.
"It depends on the player," he said. "If a guy can handle it, the more jobs you can teach him, the better chance they have to help your football team early."
If that's the case with the Browns, Demetric Felton's rookie year in Cleveland is off to a promising start.
Felton, picked in the sixth round by the Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft, has spent significant time at both running back and receiver since joining the team. He was used as a running back when media were allowed to watch a portion of rookie minicamp, and he practiced at wide receiver Wednesday when the practice was open for media again.
At UCLA, Felton proved he could play both positions well — he totaled 1,101 rushing yards and 958 receiving yards for a combined 15 touchdowns in college.
He's already making a strong case he can do it in Cleveland, too.
"He has done both with us already," Stefanski said. "He has been in both meetings. There have been times he is a running back for that day and a wide receiver the next day. It does speak to his versatility. It speaks to his ability to mentally handle that."
Anthony Walker says 'it's going to be hard' for WRs to make catches vs. CB Greg Newsome
June 2 (12:08 p.m.) — Anthony Walker had a hunch Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II would land in Cleveland in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Walker, a linebacker who signed with the Browns as a free agent earlier this offseason, had watched plenty of tape on Newsome — he's a Northwestern alum himself and continued to keep tabs on the team since he left the program to declare for the NFL in 2016. Several draft analysts predicted Cleveland as a landing spot for Newsome ahead of the draft, and Walker agreed with them.
"I texted him (On Day 1 of the draft) with, 'Cleveland,'" Walker said in an interview Wednesday with local reporters. "He was like, 'I think so, too.'"
Walker has served as a mentor for Newsome ever since his prediction came true. The duo worked out together over the offseason and are both in line to potentially become two top playmakers on the defense, which has been bolstered with new players at every position.
Walker and Newsome are among the most notable. Walker is a four-year veteran who recorded 321 tackles over the last three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Newsome, meanwhile, will have to prove himself at the NFL level after registering 20 passes defensed and 71 tackles over the last three years at Northwestern.
Based on what he saw watching Newsome in college, Walker believes he'll do just fine.
"He's got a lot of swag and a lot of confidence," he said. "That's what he plays with, and it's going to be hard to catch a ball on him."