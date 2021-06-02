Top 75 Moments: No. 59 - Jim Brown scores 5 touchdowns in 1st game vs. Johnny Unitas

To continue our celebration of the franchise's 75th anniversary, we're launching "Browns Countdown: Top 75 Moments" presented by Bridgestone. Over the next month, through videos, articles and more, we'll be highlighting the top 75 moments in Browns history. Our video tributes, which will be available at ClevelandBrowns.com, the Browns' mobile app and the Browns' official YouTube Channel, will dive deep into the top 20 while our articles will put the spotlight on a number of different moments that are sprinkled throughout the top 75.

We're moving down to No. 59, which highlights one of Jim Brown's all-time greatest games against one of the sport's all-time greatest players.

On Nov. 1, 1959, the best running back in NFL history played his first game against one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

The battle was between Jim Brown, the third-year running back who led the league in rushing his first two seasons, and Johnny Unitas, the quarterback of the reigning NFL champion Baltimore Colts. Both players had already begun to establish themselves among the greatest legends of the sport, and their results from that afternoon at Memorial Stadium affirmed that notion.

The Browns won 38-31 in a slugfest between the two stars. Brown pushed Cleveland to the win with five touchdowns and 178 rushing yards, but Unitas kept the Colts close with four touchdowns and 397 passing yards.

"I guess this is my most satisfying day," Brown said. "There's nothing like beating the champs. I do my best all the time, but I just may have been hitting with a little something extra out there today."

Brown's five touchdowns were the most he ever scored in his legendary nine-year career, and the first one was his most impressive — a 70-yard run that gave the Browns a 10-3 lead in the second quarter.

From there, Brown completed the rest of his damage in the red zone, scoring a 17-yard touchdown near the end of the second quarter, a 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter and two 1-yard scores to give the Browns their final points for the win.